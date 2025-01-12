Lightning bring road losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-15-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-18-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -147, Penguins +123; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to stop a four-game road slide when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh is 18-18-8 overall and 12-8-3 in home games. The Penguins are 16-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Tampa Bay is 22-15-3 overall and 9-9-2 on the road. The Lightning have allowed 110 goals while scoring 146 for a +36 scoring differential.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has 16 goals and 16 assists for the Penguins. Michael Bunting has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Point has 25 goals and 22 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press