Lightning in action against the Red Wings after overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-21-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -142, Red Wings +121; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.

Detroit is 22-21-5 overall with a 6-8-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have gone 18-6-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Tampa Bay has gone 26-18-3 overall with a 3-8-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a +37 scoring differential, with 170 total goals scored and 133 given up.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 21 goals and 24 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has 20 goals and 31 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

