Lightning 4-1 victory ends Jets' win streak

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in his 300th NHL win, and the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped Winnipeg’s seven-game win streak with a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy is the 40th goaltender in league history to win 300 games. He reached the milestone in 490 games, the fewest in NHL history, 31 faster than Jacques Plante.

Winnipeg lost for just the second time in 17 games this season. It dropped to 7-1 on the road.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning, who had lost their previous five games against the Jets, including 7-4 in Winnipeg on Nov. 3.

DEVILS 6, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt got his second career hat trick, Stefan Noesen scored twice and New Jersey beat Florida to sweep a two-game series with the Stanley Cup champions.

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists for the Devils, who also won 4-1 in Florida on Tuesday. Jake Allen stopped 25 shots for New Jersey, which got three power-play scores — along with a short-handed empty-netter with 5:12 left, Bratt’s third of the night — and is now 7-2-0 in its last nine games.

Sam Reinhart — the first player with 13 goals this season — and Jesper Boqvist scored for Florida, which hadn’t dropped two straight since Oct. 10 and 12. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

RANGERS 3, SHARKS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey and Vincent Trocheck each scored in the second period and New York beat San Jose.

Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as the Rangers rebounded from Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to league-best Winnipeg and got their fourth win in six games.

Timothy Liljegren and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks, who have lost four of six. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots.

Liljegren was credited with the game’s first goal at 2:51 of the opening period when the puck caromed off several players in front of Shesterkin and into the net.

Zibanejad tied it with 9:19 left in the middle period. Vesey put the Rangers ahead with 6:45 left in the period, and Trocheck made it 3-1 with 3:39 to go..

Zetterlund closed the gap with a power-play in the final minute.

FLYERS 5, SENATORS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored from a sharp angle at the side the goal at 4:05 of overtime to give Philadelphia a comeback victory over Ottawa.

Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink tied it for Philadelphia midway through the third period with goals in a 2:03 span. Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored. Ivan Fedotov made 33 saves.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa, coming off road victories over Boston and Toronto. Linus Ullmark made 14 saves.

SABRES 4, BLUES 3, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored 1:33 into overtime to lift Buffalo to a win against St. Louis.

Alex Tuch and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo’s fourth win in five games. Zach Benson also scored, and Devon Levi made 24 stops.

Brandon Saad scored twice for St. Louis, which dropped to 0-3-1 in its last four games. Pavel Buchnevich also scored.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington had 29 saves.

St. Louis had a 3-2 lead before Tuch scored with 7:03 remaining in regulation. Dahlin’s power-play goal in OT was his fourth of the season.

STARS 7, BRUINS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals, including the first successful penalty shot in the NHL this season, and Dallas beat Boston.

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and rookies Logan Stankoven and Oskar Back also scored for the Stars, who continued an offensive roll following a 7-1 win at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Dadonov gave Dallas a 2-0 lead at 6:36 of the first period after being obstructed on a breakaway by Mason Lohrei. Five previous NHL penalty shots didn’t produce a goal.

Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who split two games on a Central Division road trip.

Dallas’ Jake Oettinger made 23 saves, and Boston’s Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.

Marchment had a goal and an assist following a five-point game at Pittsburgh.

It was Back’s first NHL goal. He also had an assist.

WILD 3, CANADIENS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had an empty-net goal and an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season and Minnesota beat Montreal.

Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi also scored.

Boldy opened the scoring in the second period when he tapped in a goal-mouth feed from Marcus Johansson. Rossi added a power-play goal in the third for the Wild.

The Canadiens pulled their goalie with a minute and a half to play, and Kaprizov scored into the empty net with 20 seconds left to clinch it for the Wild, who are 6-1-1 since Oct. 29.

Sam Montembeault stopped 25 shots for the Canadiens, who are 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

