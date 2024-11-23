Liga F round-up: Barcelona brush past Real Madrid to tighten grip on top spot

Liga F leaders Barcelona continued their dominance over Real Madrid with a commanding 4-0 victory in Saturday’s clash at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. Elsewhere, Atlético Madrid left it late to clinch three points in their away meeting with Sevilla.

We will round up all the action from those two matches as well as the six other games that took place on match-day 10.

Costa Adeje Tenerife 2-0 Valencia

On Saturday, Valencia returned to action for the first time since the devastating floods that affected the region in October. Valencia travelled to Tenerife with aspirations of claiming their first league win of the season. Unfortunately for the visitors, the hosts ultimately proved too strong, scoring in each half to clinch all three points. First, Ange N’Guessan raced onto a long ball forward to slot Tenerife into a 22nd-minute lead.

Fatou Dembele doubled Tenerife’s advantage in the second period, thumping a fierce strike past Antonia Canales following a corner. As a result of the win, Tenerife are sitting in fifth spot with 16 points to their name, while Valencia are languishing at the foot of the table.

Granada 1-1 Levante Badalona

Granada and Badalona played out a goalless first half, before the visitors eventually broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. Ghizlane Chebbak calmly slotted the ball home after she made an intelligent run to meet María Llompart’s well-weighted through ball. Badalona held onto their narrow lead for just seven minutes until Edna Imade headed in from a corner to restore parity. Imade’s sixth league goal of the season ensured the spoils were shared with the result leaving Granada in 11th and Badalona in sixth position.

Madrid CFF 2-1 Eibar

The first half looked set to finish goalless before Allegra Poljak found the breakthrough in the 45th minute. The 25-year-old chopped onto her left foot before curling an unstoppable strike past the outstretched María Miralles. Kayla McKenna doubled the home side’s advantage in the second half, sweeping the ball home from Cristina Librán’s pass. Eibar managed to pull a goal back through Ane Campos in stoppage time, but it ultimately proved to be too little too late for the visitors.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona made light work of Saturday’s Clásico as they produced a dominant display to condemn Real Madrid to their first defeat of the Liga F season. Patri Guijarro required just four minutes to break the deadlock in the highly-anticipated fixture. The midfielder arrived at the back post to tap the ball home after Alexia Putellas had flicked on a near-post corner. Guijarro then produced a driven effort from distance to double Barcelona’s advantage in the 22nd minute. There was still plenty of time left in the first half for Clàudia Pina to add a third, guiding the ball in from Caroline Graham Hansen’s cut-back.

With the three points wrapped up, all that was left was for Putellas to cap off a memorable outing with an exquisite strike in the 86th minute. The Barcelona legend produced a deft finish to lift the ball over Misa after being teed up by Kika Nazareth. The late goal moved Putellas past Luis Suárez and into outright third position on Barcelona’s all-time top scorers list with 199 goals.

Deportivo La Coruña 0-1 Espanyol

Espanyol required just one goal to claim their first away win of the season. Ainoa Campo rose high at the near post to head the ball home from Carolina Marin de la Fuente’s corner. Espanyol stood firm for the remainder of the contest to condemn Dépor to a second straight 1-0 defeat. As a result of the loss, the hosts are languishing in the drop-zone with two points separating them from safety.

Real Betis 1-2 Levante

Like their city neighbours, Levante were back in action for the first time since the recent tragic events in the Valencia region. The visitors had to come from behind to clinch all three points in Sunday’s away fixture. Naima García guided the ball in from Rosa Márquez’s squared pass to give Betis a 20th-minute lead. Levante managed to restore parity thanks to Ivonne Chacón’s extraordinary effort. The 26-year-old produced a rabona to send the ball past Noelia Gil. Chacón was not quite finished though, as she went on to net a 90th-minute winner to snatch all three points.

😍 Rabona equalizer from Ivonne Chacón to bring Levante level with Real Betis just before half-time!



Watch live for free on DAZN ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv #LigaF pic.twitter.com/QYFcCvbVMU — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) November 17, 2024

Sevilla 1-2 Atlético Madrid

Fatou Kanteh broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark. The 27-year-old pounced on a loose pass near the halfway line, before sprinting away from the Atleti defence to slot home her fourth league goal of the season. Sevilla’s hopes of holding on to their narrow lead were dealt a blow when Lucía Moral was sent off for two bookable offences in the 71st minute.

Atleti quickly made use of their numerical advantage, with Silvia Lloris scoring from close range after Sevilla failed to clear their lines from a corner. With momentum in their favour, Atleti went on to complete the turnaround in stoppage time. Vilde Bøe Risa pounced on a loose ball to send a thunderous long-range strike out of the reach of Esther Sullastres. Bøe Risa’s stunning effort clinched three precious points, moving the visitors into second spot ahead of their local rivals Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad 1-0 Athletic Club

Real Sociedad claimed the bragging rights in Sunday’s Basque derby at the Reale Arena. Claire Lavogez scored what proved to be the game’s decisive goal in the fifth minute. The 30-year-old rifled an unstoppable long-range effort into the top corner. A strike that was worthy of winning any derby contest.

Athletic were unable to find a response. However, they did limit their rivals to just one goal despite playing over an hour with 10 players. Midfielder Irene Oguiza was controversially sent off in the 29th minute after the referee seemingly ruled that she had pushed Andreia Jacinto in the face. The win has left fourth-placed Real Sociedad three points adrift of the top three, while Athletic are five points behind their rivals in seventh position.

