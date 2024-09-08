'Lifelong dream come true' - Jurgen Klopp reacts to first game as manager since Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp took charge of a team of Borussia Dortmund legends in a testimonial match on Saturday.

BVB were paying tribute to two legendary former players in Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski, with Klopp managing an XI representing the latter.

The German coach managed both ex-Poland internationals across a hugely successful seven-year stint at Dortmund that propelled him and many of his players to international stardom. He arrived at Signal Iduna Park after seven glorious years at Mainz, and followed that with nine years in charge of Liverpool.

Speaking to the press, Klopp admitted his return to Dortmund was 'very emotional' and that he still harbours love for all three clubs he's managed in his career.

"It's a lifelong dream come true, I wanted to have that again," Klopp said post-match.

"Just a few months ago, I was given an emotional farewell in Liverpool. Today it was very emotional again.

"Some people might say that today he's like this and tomorrow he'll be like that. I explain it like this: when you have three children, you love them all. And that's the same with my three clubs. I love them all."

Klopp is currently without a club and has even suggested he could retire following links to the England job.

But the 57-year-old claims while he is not in full-time employment at the moment, he is still working.

"I'm working, but not as much as I used to," he said. "I'm not just doing nothing, but sometimes I am. I don't miss anything!"