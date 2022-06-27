License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Cuthbert
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Sakic
    Canadian ice hockey player
  • Nathan MacKinnon
    Nathan MacKinnon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Landeskog
    Gabriel Landeskog
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night. (Getty Images)
Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night. (Getty Images)

Twenty-two wins. Sixty losses. Forty-eight points.

It was the worst season in the history of the franchise and remains the lousiest, most barren full 82-game campaign since the NHL instituted a salary cap nearly two decades ago. But a season which was once a historical embarrassment, and one for which fans would have preferred to never to speak of, now simply serves as an indispensable reference point.

It wouldn't be one of the fastest rises for a championship team in modern NHL history without it.

Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the NHL's championship series.

Proving this was far from a fluke. Colorado earned its coronation over the greatest team of a generation, and in the process presented hope to each and every other franchise languishing through low moments.

Because it can, in fact, be done.

Even on a second try.

The Avalanche's story is an exceedingly important one. There was no mass reset or the blood-letting of an entire organization. They didn't need to unearth a whole new management team or assemble an entirely different collection of talent to turn things around. In fact, on- and off-ice remnants of the first failed attempt at a ground-up, organic build, which led to the colossal failure of 2016-17, formed the basis of the team's championship core.

Turning the page on his own immensely successful era of Avalanche hockey in the late 2010's, franchise legend Joe Sakic oversaw the selections of two of the very best players from their respective drafts in 2011 and 2013. Top-two selections Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon were supposed to pair with Matt Duchene and Ryan O'Reilly to create a talent and leadership nucleus that would rival what the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins, among others, had.

Instead, and aside from an outlier season which proved hollow, progress didn't stall — it was hardly initiated.

Sakic made so many mistakes early on. It seemed he haphazardly brought in veterans on the downside of their careers, of which most failed to catch on. Unrest grew among the players and coaching staff, leading to O'Reilly's unceremonious exit, before an abrupt, but ultimately fortuitous, decision from former head coach Patrick Roy, who opted to leave his post just weeks before the Avalanche embarked on that miserable 2016-17 season.

While one franchise legend exited on his own volition, it was worth wondering if Sakic's standing with the organization was the only thing saving him.

But Roy's decision was the turning point in many ways; not because his replacement, Jared Bednar, has navigated this five-season turnaround masterfully (which he has), but because something changed inside the walls of hockey operations around this time.

It was clear for Sakic and his team in advance of the coach's departure that the first attempt at building a competitive roster failed, that they needed to start over, and, most importantly, that they had to look at things differently.

The seasons that immediately preceded and followed the 48-point disaster were about building a prospect base, once again, and moving on from the players that wouldn't fit into those timelines. That meant Duchene followed O'Reilly out in a trade. It also resulted in another several seasons choosing at the top of the draft, and the opportunity to bring in more foundational talent.

What seemed karmic at the time ultimately fell fortuitously for the Avalanche as they dropped in the draft lottery and chose fourth following the 2016-17 season. Because when three teams famously passed on Cale Makar, the Avalanche secured that final homegrown piece — and a Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner — to complete that title-ready nucleus.

Sakic made the right decisions, this time, while operating in the same space he did several seasons before. The Avalanche masterfully leveraged the rare commodities of cap space and patience to this time bring in the right complimentary talent.

With players like Nazem Kadri, Sam Girard, Valeri Nichushkin and Devon Toews, among others, brought in across a series of trades and moves which lopsidedly favoured Sakic and Co., it seemed the Avalanche were improving dramatically with each and every decision made with MacKinnon, Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and, eventually, Makar, in mind.

Colorado nearly doubled its win total coming back from their 48-point season. The season after that the Avalanche showed their true potential in the first round of the playoffs, overwhelming the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames in the first round. After that they finished with the league's third-best record before winning the President's Trophy the following season — just four years after setting a new standard for futility in the salary cap era.

Still the Avalanche couldn't, despite establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the league, push through the hard second-round ceiling that tormented MacKinnon and his teammates.

Making matters worse, suddenly there was a lot more pressure. Despite the meticulous build, the cyclical nature of the NHL was now threatening to tear apart what the Avalanche had become. The 2021-22 season represented the last best chance for the Avalanche to realize their immense potential.

Sakic had to be at his best, and was.

Tapping into a different sort of leverage — and the type earned on merit — the Avalanche paid a low price to complete their defensive core when Josh Manson decided that Colorado was the only team he would accept a trade to. Then as teams furiously parted with first-round picks and loaded packages for rental assets in a desperate attempt to plug holes at the deadline, Sakic chipped away enough at the Montreal Canadiens to pry versatile and controllable forward Artturi Lehkonen away to serve as the final piece to the puzzle.

It was Lehkonen who scored the goal to lift the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final. And it was Lehkonen who scored the eventual Stanley Cup-clinching goal.

One of the fastest, talented, and most complete rosters tore through the competition. The Avalanche have navigated one of the cleanest paths ever through four rounds and toward a Stanley Cup.

Parts of the foundation were in place, but this was a near-faultless five-year process and expert build.

And while Sakic's name and standing likely extended the leash, and it wasn't without at least an internal course correction, it wouldn't have been possible without the patience and grace shown throughout the process.

"You have to learn, and you have to grow," were the first words to come out of Sakic's mouth in his press conference prior to the Stanley Cup Final, seeming to speak from experience.

Frustration has been a major part of the Avalanche's story.

MacKinnon's sharp assessment after last summer's demoralizing second-round loss remains one of the honest we have ever seen from an athlete.

Now after 10 seasons, MacKinnon and the Avalanche have finally won "shit."

Because the franchise was given license to try again.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Rush: Avalanche win Stanley Cup, put Lightning dynasty on ice

    The Colorado Avalanche curb the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty to win Stanley Cup, Ole Miss men win baseball's College World Series and the Angels and Mariners brawl... big time!

  • NHL experiencing sustained growth with female, younger fans

    One of the biggest stories in the NHL this season has been the increase in viewers in the league's first year of its television contracts with ESPN and TNT. The league is also seeing unparalleled growth in female and younger fans that should have a big impact for years to come. According to NHL research, 37% of hockey fans are female, including an eye-popping 26% growth in that demographic since 2016. Most of those new fans are likely within the coveted 18-49 age demographic, too, since nearly 4

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar joins elite company with Conn Smythe win

    Cale Makar continues to pile up the hardware early in his NHL career.

  • Joe Sakic joins fellow Denver icon John Elway as dual champ

    DENVER (AP) — Joe Sakic was so busy relishing and reminiscing that he nearly missed the team photo with the Stanley Cup before racing over just in time to join the on-ice celebration at Amalie Arena. The general manager of the Colorado Avalanche joined fellow Denver icon John Elway in leading his team to a championship from the front office two decades after winning a pair of titles during his Hall of Fame playing career. A star captain and center when the Avalanche won it all in 1996 and 2001,

  • Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry loses 3rd Stanley Cup Final in three years

    Corey Perry can't seem to pick the right team, losing his third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals with three different teams.

  • Hockey player from Coral Harbour, Nunavut, gets signed to U.S. team

    A young hockey player from Coral Harbour, Nunavut, has been signed to play for a team in the United States. Daniel McKitrick, 24, will be playing for the Mississippi Sea Wolves, a professional hockey team based in Biloxi, Mississippi, and part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). "It feels pretty good," he said about being signed on to the team. "Because that's my dream ever since I was a young kid, to play pro hockey." He said there were scouts watching the games at the Fred Sasakamoo

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship parade scheduled for Thursday

    Get ready to celebrate, Avs fans! The Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, June 30.

  • The Colorado Avalanche are your 2022 Stanley Cup champions

    The Colorado Avalanche are your 2022 Stanley Cup champions.

  • Here’s what the Carolina Hurricanes’ NHL roster and lineup might look like in 2022-23

    With NHL free agency still a few weeks away, and with contract and trade decisions still to be made, it’s a good time to think about next season’s Hurricanes lineup. Here’s a stab at it.

  • How to watch baseball: Streaming info and MLB national broadcast schedule for the week of June 27

    MLB has embraced and the streaming age, season partnering with five online platforms to broadcast 2022 regular season games.

  • Avalanche damage Stanley Cup moments after winning it

    The Stanley Cup has been known to take a beating over the years, but the Avalanche may have set a new record.

  • Employees, employers find their way after Roe v Wade decision

    Employers and employees will have to see how policies shake out after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. But this is what we know so far.

  • Avalanche end Lightning dynasty to win first Stanley Cup in 21 years

    The throne has been passed from one dynasty to perhaps the makings of one.

  • Road test at Lightning stands between Avalanche, Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Manson still had his bags half-packed from the Colorado Avalanche’s last time on the road, when they returned home with the chance to win the Stanley Cup. That didn’t happen, and now he and his teammates are confronted with Game 6 Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the arena they hoisted the Cup a year ago to become back-to-back champions. Trying to win their first championship as a group and the organization’s first since 2001, the Avalanche know the immense

  • 'One of the best nights in Colorado sports history': Colorado Avalanche lift Stanley Cup

    It's a great day to be a Colorado sports fan! The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup champions.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b