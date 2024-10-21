Liberty's Nyara Sabally deserves her flowers for heroic WNBA Finals performance

Nyara Sabally #8 of the New York Liberty reacts during a press conference after winning Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty would not have a championship without Nyara Sabally's contributions, and I'm not even being dramatic.

A lot of what happens in the WNBA Finals is all about adjustments. It's the unspoken thing that doesn't get enough credit. For example, when Chelsey Gray and Kiah Stokes suffered injuries during the 2023 Finals, Becky Hammon threw out a starting lineup with few minutes together and a defensive scheme that neither the Aces nor Liberty had ever seen — and it worked. Another unspoken series-changing adjustment happened during Sunday's Game 5, and it came with massive implications and a ring.

With their backs against the wall, Sandy Brondello went to her bench, throwing in Nyara Sabally. Before Sunday, Sabally averaged only nine minutes and three points per game during the Finals. However, her buckets were always timely leading up to the penultimate title game, and when the pressure was on, the 6-foot-5 center was DYNAMITE.

Don’t mind me,



just rewatching how Nyara Sabally brought the spark that led to the Liberty’s first championship EVER#LightItUpNYL #SEAFOAMSZN #WNBA



pic.twitter.com/wHhJlaWhKg — SSN- New York Liberty (@SSN_Liberty) October 21, 2024

The former No. 5 overall pick played 17 minutes Sunday and dropped a career-high 13 points — nine of which came in the third quarter.

She also grabbed seven boards and secured a back-breaking steal on Napheesa Collier during overtime that ultimately helped shut the door on the Lynx.

NYNY PULLS A FAST ONE 💨



ALL gas NO brakes for @nyarasabally tonight! ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/pFVZE6C7s2 — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) October 21, 2024

Cheryl Reeve might think differently, but this was a coaching masterclass move by Sandy Brondello. Sometimes, you must do unconventional yet calculated things for a chance at postseason glory.

We aren't talking about a Liberty championship without Brondello's adjustment and Sabally's unshakeable confidence on the league's highest stage. Let's give NYara — See what I did there? — her rightful flowers as the series' unsung hero.

Whole arena chanting Sabally 🥹 so proud of my baby sis, she’s been through so much and deserves THE WORLDDDDDDD @nyarasabally — Satou Sabally (@satou_sabally) October 21, 2024

More WNBA!

10 emotional Sabrina Ionescu photos after her WNBA Finals win

The Liberty trolled Courtney Williams with a Target bag after her Birkin quote

Cheryl Reeve had a scathing critique of WNBA Finals refs after botched Breanna Stewart foul

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Liberty's Nyara Sabally deserves her flowers for heroic WNBA Finals performance