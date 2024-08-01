Lexington Sporting Club reveals new jersey for its pro women’s soccer team. Here’s a look.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s soccer victory over Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics wasn’t the only reason for celebration at West Sixth Brewing in Lexington on Wednesday afternoon.

A watch party for the USWNT match was followed by Lexington Sporting Club revealing the away kit for its new professional women’s soccer team ahead of the USL Super League season starting in August.

“We look forward to having a full house at all our home games and building and creating the fan base for these women,” LSC head coach Mike Dickey said.

LSC’s away kit features a white base color with a paint-brush style green pattern down the chest. Above the nameplate on the back of the shirt is a green silhouette of the Kentucky state outline with the Lexington SC logo in the center. The goalkeeper kit features a black torso with a gray and white design down the sleeves.

In an LSC news release, the club described the away jersey as “a tribute to Lexington’s rich heritage and dynamic community.”

Lexington SC forward Hannah Richardson poses in the team’s away kit for the 2024-25 USL Super League season. Richardson previously played at the University of Kentucky, making 62 appearances and scoring 22 goals.

“We’re really excited about the group of women that we’ve put together to represent the club this year” - LSC Super League head coach Mike Dickey.



USL Super League will feature 8 teams this season, including LSC. https://t.co/e5R0XMr9Kx — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) July 31, 2024

The USL Super League is a new professional women’s soccer league that will begin play in August. Lexington Sporting Club is one of eight teams that will be part of the league’s inaugural season.

The Super League has been given Division 1 status by the United States Soccer Federation, which means the league is on par with the National Women’s Soccer League, another professional women’s league based in the U.S. and home to the Racing Louisville FC franchise.

The schedule for the USL Super League will run fall-to-summer, which is in line with European club teams and will help ensure that players can represent both club and country.

“We’re on the same playing field as the top Division 1 teams globally,” Dickey said. “... I know there are a lot of great soccer fans in Lexington and outside of Lexington, so we want them all there, but we also want to start to attract those who don’t know they’re soccer fans yet.”

Lexington will begin the USL Super League season on the road against the Carolina Ascent on Aug. 25, before making its home debut Sept. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC.

That home debut is set to take place at LSC’s brand-new stadium along Athens Boonesboro Road.

