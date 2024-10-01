Will Levis injury update: Titans QB hurts shoulder vs. Dolphins

It's been quite the sophomore slump for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

The 2023 second-round pick has thrown four touchdowns to six interceptions through four games this season. He's also drawn some criticisms from head coach Brian Callahan, casting some doubt on his long-term viability as Titans starter.

Now to go with the ineffective play, Levis has a shoulder injury to deal with.

Sustained during the Titans-Dolphins Week 4 "Monday Night Football" matchup, Levis dove and extended for a first down, landing on an outstretched arm. Levis would exit the game and enter the blue medical tent, but wouldn't see the field the rest of the game.

Here's what to know about Levis' injury:

Will Levis injury update

During the Week 4 "Monday Night Football" matchup, the Titans quarterback injured his right (throwing) shoulder after extending and diving for a first down in the first quarter.

He would exit the game and be looked at by medical staff. Levis would throw on the sideline and grab his helmet, but wouldn't reenter the matchup.

Following the game, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan shed some light on Levis' injury, confirming that he injured his shoulder during the game and that the shoulder bothered him throughout the night. That said, Callahan doesn't believe the injury is season-ending, and further testing will determine the severity.

"We'll do all the work on the precautionary stuff," Callahan said following the game. "I don't think it's gonna be anything too serious, other than just your normal AC-style injury. But we'll see. I've been wrong before, so we'll wait till the MRI and all that gets done, but I don't think it's a long-term issue for us."

Callahan added that the Titans' upcoming bye week factored into the decision to keeping Levis off the field, saying that the extra rest made the decision easier to keep him sidelined.

Veteran backup Mason Rudolph entered in relief of Levis, helping guide the Titans to a 31-12 win over Miami. To that end, Callahan added that Levis will remain the team's starter when he's healthy.

Titans QB depth chart

With Levis injured, the only quarterback currently rostered on the 53-man roster is Mason Rudolph. Rudolph finished 9-of-17 passing for 85 yards in relief of Levis in Week 4.

Will Levis stats

On 98 pass attempts in 2024, Levis has thrown for 604 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions on a 68.4 completion rate. He also rushed for 91 yards.

