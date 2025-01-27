Leverkusen reach full agreement to sign Terrier replacement

Bayer Leverkusen appear to have found a replacement for Martin Terrier, who will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

According to Sky Germany, the Bundesliga outfit have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia on loan with an option to buy.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder's move to Germany is expected to be announced in the near future.

According to the report, Leverkusen's breakthrough in signing Buendia means that Manchester City's James McAtee will not be making the move to the BayArena.

With the deal in place, the German champions can now turn their attention to signing a centre-back to replace another long-term injury victim, Jeanuel Belocian.

According to reports, Leverkusen have already found their replacement in Mario Hermoso and are close to agreeing a deal with Roma to sign him.