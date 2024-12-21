‘I have a level of joy I had as a kid’: Sordell and Holt relish non-league life

Marvin Sordell is happy at Kettering. ‘I wanted to keep loving football after I retired,’ he says. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Once the floodlights fade, most professional footballers are lost to the game, a small percentage moving into coaching, a profession as ruthless as playing. Often, injury precludes ex-pros from playing any further. A considerable amount never kick a ball again, unable to repeat or unwilling to relive their playing days.

It is also far less common to see older players drop down the leagues than it was a generation ago. Premier League wages dictate that. There has, though, been a recent small, growing trend of former players dropping down the pyramid to play non-league football.

Leroy Lita, a Premier League striker with Reading, is still knocking them in for Barwell in the Southern League Premier Division Central. Danny Fox, once of Southampton and Celtic, was playing with Nicky Maynard, once of West Ham and Cardiff, for Winsford Town in the Cheshire League last season. Marc Pugh played for Bournemouth in the Premier League and last season lined up for Clitheroe Town in the Northern Premier League’s West Division.

Two former Premier League players still playing – and enjoying – life down the divisions shared their experiences.

Marvin Sordell (Kettering Town)

The 33-year-old is a forward for Kettering in the Southern Central League Premier Division. After starting his career at Watford, he played Premier League football for Bolton and Burnley and was a member of the Team GB squad at the London 2012 Olympics. In 2019, when a Burton player, he retired at 28 with depression, admitting his struggles had led to a previous suicide attempt. With Kettering this season he has been part of the squad that reached the FA Cup second round, alongside fellow ex-pros Nile Ranger, Gary Hooper and Bruno Andrade.

Life is interesting at the moment, life is fun, and Kettering is one of the things that makes up my life. I love football and wanted to keep loving football after I retired.

Football, what it is as an industry, was a massive part of my problems. The decision I made was to best support my mental health. It’s allowed me to continue to love football. The problems of the game are everything that surrounds it. I had full closure. I now have a level of joy for football I had as a kid. It didn’t feel a stretch emotionally to play again, it felt comfortable, I can enjoy it. And it’s secondary to my life. It doesn’t dictate my schedule: I am a film-maker and have a marketing business. Those are my priorities.

I’m friends with the owner and had been keeping sharp by playing nine-a-side. I was slightly hesitant at first. If anyone asked me about coming out of retirement I’d still say I’m retired. I can help out if Kettering need me, I’m there to be involved and they don’t always need me. They’re flying in the league, clear at the top. Nile here has been on a journey, and there’s stuff we – and Gary Hooper – can pass on to the other players. You have experienced players in teams to pass on experience, whatever the level.

I’ve also played Sunday league. I’m happy to get changed in a car by the side of a pitch, as long as there’s a ball. What’s better than a kickabout? We’ve overcomplicated things in football. The problem with the professional game is that it’s like working at a hedge fund and combining it with working as a charity, with high levels of both finance and emotion. The two don’t mix too well.

Football is used as a political tool, and finance means we take it too seriously. People have never been more invested in football as now and I don’t see where the respite comes from. In the middle are left the players.

Grant Holt (Dereham Town)

The 43-year-old was once a feared, physical striker and has a long list of clubs, though he is most associated with Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Nottingham Forest and especially Norwich. He now plays as a centre-half for Dereham Town in the Eastern Counties Football League. Holt is part of a consortium of local people involved in Dereham and is also director of football at an independent school in Norwich.

I’d actually kind of hung up the boots in the summer and I really thought that was going to be it. Then loads of injuries forced me back on the pitch. I’ve really enjoyed it again this year and have just kept on going. It’s hurting a little bit more, takes a little bit longer to recover but that’s just old age.

It doesn’t matter what level I’m playing at because I started at the lowest level anyway before I went to the top level. Opposing players sometimes want to get one up on you but it doesn’t really bother me, to be honest. I kind of embrace it. And as long as it’s done in good spirits that’s fine. I’m lucky that I haven’t really had anyone really try to do anything ridiculous. I see it as just a football match and I’m seen as just another player. It’s not unfamiliar surroundings, as from the age of 16 I was playing men’s football. Back then we were chucked in at the deep end, playing against grown men.

Some professional players just don’t enjoy the game. Some need big crowds, some need to play with top-level, better players, so it just all depends on the individual. I’m not a big runner. I use this to keep fit. I’m coaching as well, so I do it to keep me fresh, active and keep me learning. Some come out of football and can no longer move. Fortunately, I’m not in that position. I feel as if I can’t move after the matches but my body’s in a good place where I can still do it. I couldn’t go out with the young lads for loads of drinks after matches. I don’t think I could ever recover now if I played Saturday football, went out on a big one and tried to do it again on Tuesday. It’s a busy old league and you’ve got games coming thick and fast.

• In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988, chat on 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org