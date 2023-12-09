Letters to Sports: Shohei Ohtani's destination a topic of concern

Two-way baseball star Shohei Ohtani and his management team have been quiet this offseason on the free agent's future destination. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

I, for one, appreciate the Shohei Ohtani camp’s reticence as to when and where he will sign. Silence is often the best policy. As Tom Lehrer once said, “If people can’t communicate, the very least they can do is shut up.”

Bill Waxman



Simi Valley

::

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but I hope the Dodgers allow Shohei Ohtani to slip through their fingers again. The club’s front office would be crucified for letting an MVP sign elsewhere when he clearly likes Southern California, but the (at least) $50 million a season he will command should be spent on other needs. The starting pitching is suspect and all right-handed, the bullpen could always use a boost, left field is a concern, someone needs to platoon with Heyward in right, Busch at DH scares me and playing Muncy every day at third base isn’t the answer.

So open your checkbook, Blue Jays, and sign Ohtani. You’re one expensive player from greatness!

Rodney Campbell



Marana, Ariz.

Read more: Shohei Ohtani's free agency could also be life changing for Japanese reporters

::

So not only does Dave Roberts cost the Dodgers wins during the postseason but now he’s taking those same talents into the offseason. Didn’t Shohei Ohtani’s agent make it clear enough that if any team was found to have leaked any sort of meeting updates, that it could prevent that team from signing the baseball superstar?

Greg Nersesyan



North Hollywood

Taking a stand

While Bill Plaschke may not like Martin Jarmond's answers regarding the status of Chip Kelly, UCLA alumni should be proud of those responses and the AD's decision to retain Coach Kelly. Think Cal, Duke, Northwestern, Stanford, Vanderbilt. UCLA justifiably belongs in that group of highly respected universities. Another commonality? They are not football factories. They will field football teams that may win 10 games every few seasons. They will, however, have rosters of true student-athletes who are serious about their academic pursuits.

Story continues

Dave Sanderson



La Cañada

Growing pains

Caleb Williams is "sitting out" the Holiday Bowl? So much for his professed loyalty to his teammates. He might make a great quarterback someday, but right now he's got some growing up to do.

Ted Herrmann



Los Angeles

::

While Lincoln Riley has struggled at USC this year, his predecessors are all doing great. Ed Orgeron won a national title at LSU. Steve Sarkisian has Texas in the College Football Playoffs and Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss in the top 10. Even Clay Helton is doing fine at Georgia Southern.

To quote Joni Mitchell:

Don’t it always seem to go,



That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone

Darryl Thomson



La Cañada

Football follies

Just have USC play UCLA in the L.A. Bowl. No one goes to the game anyway. The less seen, the better.

Brent Montgomery



Long Beach

::

After all the idealistic blather on both sides, it boils down to TV money, and Florida State sold its soul to that devil long, long ago.

J.M. Wilson



West Hollywood

::

Being undefeated used to mean something. Like USC's perfect season in 2004. Alabama's loss by double digits at home this September was minimized by the selection committee's recency bias.

Adam Silbert



New York City

Changing sides

Well into the season, some NBA teams are barely recognizable. How can fans be loyal when rivals last year now play for the home team? It is disorienting to see a favorite Clipper, Reggie Jackson, play for the Denver Nuggets and James Harden, former foe, play for the Clippers.

Owners want their teams to win the NBA title, players want the rings and fans want victories. At what cost loyalty?

Donna Sloan



Los Angeles

::

The NBA with the help of the media is trying to con the public into thinking that the current "tournament playoff games" are important. Sorry, but games in November and December are still as meaningless as ever. So until the real playoffs begin in April, I'll refrain from wasting my valuable TV time on the usual regular season bore-fest.

Gary H. Miller



Encino

Money matters

Regardless of what Jon Rahm and all the other defectors of the PGA Tour say, the only attraction of LIV Golf is the barrels of money coming from Saudi Arabia.

Jim Blumel



Santa Clarita

Closing compliment

Thank you for continuing to allow our own GOAT, Helene Elliott, some space for her columns covering our Kings, who have become a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Forget that coverage of their record-breaking win last night in Montreal was again relegated to yet another Associated Press writer; today’s piece on Quentin Byfield was well worth putting up with the otherwise paltry game coverage.

Elliot Powers



San Diego

::

