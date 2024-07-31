Leny Yoro injury: Manchester United fears grow as new signing spotted on crutches in protective boot

New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro has been spotted wearing a protective boot and on crutches at the club's USA tour training base.

Yoro, who only joined from Lille two weeks ago, went down in the first half of United's pre-season defeat to Arsenal last week, and needed lengthy treatment before being substituted.

The 18-year-old struggled to put any weight on his foot and was helped straight down the tunnel and into the dressing room. It was a second injury blow of the game after Rasmus Hojlund was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game, Erik ten Hag said: “It is too short [to know about injuries] and we have to wait over 24 hours, then we will hopefully know more,” said Ten Hag.

“We were careful especially with Leny [Yoro] as he only did 50 per cent of the [training] sessions. He has to come up but let's be positive and see what comes out.”

Yoro has now been spotting with a protective boot on his left foot amid reports that United are still assessing the extent of the injury.

United are next in action overnight time UK time with a game against Real Betis, when Erik ten Hag is expected to give an update on Yoro and Hojlund's fitness.