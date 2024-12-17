Lens’ Rémy Labeau Lascary suffers torn cruciate ligament

Injuries are piling up at RC Lens, with another key player in their setup now unavailable long-term.

Rémy Labeau Lascary (21) was taken off nine minutes from the end of their 2-2 draw versus AJ Auxerre on Saturday. Afterwards, manager Will Still appeared optimistic about his prognosis, calling it a simple “knock”. However, an MRI on Monday revealed that the Guadeloupean had torn a cruciate ligament in his left knee. As a result, he’ll be out of the lineup for several months.

Labeau Lascary’s injury is the same one suffered by Martin Satriano (23) in October, while Wesley Saïd (29) hurt his quadriceps in their 2-0 victory over Montpellier HSC earlier this month. Ruben Aguilar (31), Sidi Bane (20) and Jimmy Cabot (30) have been out through injuries, though they could all be back when the Ligue 1 campaign resumes in January.

Losing Labeau Lascary is a blow to Still’s side, as he had a goal contribution in consecutive matches for them domestically, including the winner against La Paillade in early December.

Lens have a challenging task in their opening match at the Coupe de France, hosting the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, December 22, at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Les Sang et Or have lost their last two encounters against Ligue 1 opposition in that tournament, with AS Monaco knocking them out of their opening fixture last season on penalties.

GFFN | Joel Lefevre