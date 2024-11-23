Lens predicted XI v Marseille: Malang Sarr set to start against Roberto De Zerbi’s Phocéens

Lens host third-placed Marseille this Saturday at 5pm CET in their hallowed Bollaert-Delelis ground. Anglo-Belgian head coach Will Still has to make do with a depleted defense against Roberto De Zerbi’s Phocéens. Centre-back stalwart Jonathan Gradit and Kazakhstan international Abdukodir Khusanov will miss out through suspension. Furthermore, Poland wing-back Przemyslaw Frankowski is a doubt after sustaining a hamstring strain during the international break.

Despite returning from international duty only Thursday, Argentine centre-back Facundo Medina is in line to start alongside Kevin Danso and Malang Sarr. The former Chelsea defender only started one Ligue 1 game this campaign with the Artois side. Up front, Still will retain his faith in Florian Sotoca and Mbala Nzola, with Wesley Saïd on the sidelines again until, at least, December.

Lens likely line-up v Marseille

Brice Samba; Malang Sarr, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Adrien Thomasson, Neil El-Aynaoui, Andy Diouf, Deiver Machado; Florian Sotoca, Mbala Nzola.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval