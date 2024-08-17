Leicester vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham begin their second Premier League season under Ange Postecoglou away at newly promoted Leicester.

Spurs started life under the Australian in stunning fashion last time out before suffering injuries to key players, derailing their progress.

While missing out on Champions League qualification was disappointing after such a strong start, Postecoglou’s side were just two points off the top four, so confidence should be high.

The Foxes, meanwhile, stormed to the Championship title but have since lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leicester vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Monday 19 August, 2024.

The King Power Stadium in Leicester will host.

Where to watch Leicester vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Leicester vs Tottenham team news

Conor Coady and Jamie Vardy will not be fit to start the season for Leicester, who will also be without Zambian forward Patson Daka for several months following ankle surgery.

Dominic Solanke could make his Tottenham debut on Monday (Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke is in line for a quick-fire debut for Spurs after sealing a club-record move late last week. Fellow new signings Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall may also make their first competitive appearances, while Wilson Odobert is also eligible after his shock switch from Burnley on Friday.

Yves Bissouma will not be involved after being handed a one-match ban by the club after being filmed inhaling laughing gas.

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs should fancy their chances of starting the season with a victory, albeit Leicester are something of an unknown quantity under Steve Cooper.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leicester wins: 38

Draws: 21

Tottenham wins: 61

Leicester vs Tottenham latest odds

Leicester to win: 9/2

Draw: 7/2

Tottenham to win: 4/7

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.