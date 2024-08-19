Leicester vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Leicester vs Tottenham LIVE!

An exciting matchweek one in the Premier League concludes tonight as Tottenham travel to face newly-promoted Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Spurs head into the new campaign optimistic about competing for a return to the top four, having been beaten by Aston Villa to Champions League qualification last term. They should hand a debut to £65million striker signing Dominic Solanke on Monday evening, though the build-up to this game has been rather overshadowed by Yves Bissouma’s suspension.

James Maddison will hope to impress against the club he left for Tottenham last summer following Leicester’s relegation as he makes his first return to the East Midlands, though Oliver Skipp is not eligible for a swift reunion with Spurs having completed his £25m transfer to Leicester earlier in the day. Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is set to take charge of the Foxes for the first time after Enzo Maresca left for Chelsea having spent just one season at the helm and delivered the Championship title.

Leicester return to the top-flight having struggled in the transfer market all summer, with injuries already biting and the threat of a possible points deduction as they await the looming verdict on an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules. Getting off to a strong start could be absolutely imperative as they face a tough battle to avoid relegation again. Follow Leicester vs Tottenham live below!

Leicester vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST | King Power Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Leicester team news: Coady, Vardy and Daka all out

Tottenham team news: Solanke set for debut; Bissouma banned

Score prediction

James Maddison set for first Leicester return to start crucial season

18:00 , George Flood

Oliver Skipp might not be facing his old club tonight, but Harry Winks and James Maddison are both set to.

For Maddison in particular it will be a poignant evening as he returns to the King Power Stadium for the first time since his £40m departure last summer in the aftermath of Leicester’s shock relegation from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old made an initially storming start to his Tottenham career, until injury derailed his campaign and he then struggled for form before being cut from the final England squad for Euro 2024.

Ange Postecoglou evidently thinks that Maddison is primed for a strong bounce-back in what is a pivotal campaign for him.

"The good thing is he's fit and he's laid himself a good opportunity and foundation to have another strong season,” the Australian said.

"The disappointment of say missing the Euros, well that's just again part of being a footballer. We take all the good stuff, but you have setbacks and it's how you react to those.

"I'm sure he'll want to sort of go out there and get himself back into the international frame and get back playing for England.

"Again, that's up to him to kind of find the right way to use that as a motivation. If you just sort of deflect or at any point kind of say 'you know it had nothing to do with me,' then you miss an opportunity to improve.

"Yeah, I've sensed in Madders that he's come back, he's really determined to have a big season and hopefully that gets him back in the England frame, but more importantly for us hopefully gets him back to the form we know he can have."

(Getty Images)

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction

17:51

Spurs should fancy their chances of starting the season with a victory, albeit Leicester are something of an unknown quantity under new manager Steve Cooper.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Tottenham team news

17:47 , George Flood

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou should hand a competitive debut to new striker Dominic Solanke tonight following his high-profile £65million move from Bournemouth.

Fellow summer arrivals Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall - along with a more experienced option in Rodrigo Bentancur - will also be vying for minutes in midfield with Yves Bissouma having been handed a one-game internal club suspension after uploading footage of himself to social media inhaling laughing gas last week.

However, French winger Wilson Odobert, who joined Spurs in a shock £30m move from Burnley on Friday, is not available yet as he awaits a work permit.

Fraser Forster is still out and Richarlison short on match fitness, which should clear the way for Solanke to start.

Destiny Udogie is fit and ready to go after missing the end of last season through injury.

(Getty Images)

Leicester team news

17:42 , George Flood

Oliver Skipp is not eligible for a swift reunion with his former club tonight, having officially completed his £25million switch from Tottenham to Leicester earlier this afternoon.

Steve Cooper is also without Patson Daka for several months following ankle surgery after he was hurt in last weekend’s final friendly against French club Lens, with Jamie Vardy’s absence with an injury picked up in pre-season leaving the Foxes very short on striking options this evening.

Experienced defender Conor Coady is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, though left-back Luke Thomas has now returned to training.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Leicester vs Tottenham

17:33 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage of the first Monday Night Football of the season starts at 6:30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action live online via the Sky Go app.

Leicester vs Tottenham live

17:31 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's final live coverage of what has been an absorbing first matchweek of the 2024/25 Premier League season so far.

Our final offering on Monday night comes from the East Midlands, where Tottenham get their campaign up and running against newly-promoted Leicester.

Spurs have designs on cracking back into the top four this term after missing out to Aston Villa in the battle for Champions League qualification in Ange Postecoglou's first campaign at the helm, having signed the likes of £65million striker Dominic Solanke this summer.

They will be favourites to get off to a strong start against a Leicester team already missing several key players due to injury and who have struggled in the transfer market since winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Enzo Maresca, who delivered the Championship title before promptly departing for Chelsea after only one season in charge.

The task for new boss Steve Cooper is not made any easier by the threat of a possible points deduction as Leicester await the verdict on an alleged breach of the top-flight's profit and sustainability rules.

Most are tipping the Foxes to make another return to the second tier, so they will know that a fast start could be absolutely crucial in the battle against the drop.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates throughout the evening.

Standard Sport's chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the King Power Stadium.