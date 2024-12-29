Leicester vs Man City LIVE: Score and updates as Haaland ends goal drought to put City on brink of victory

Manchester City will be hoping to end a wretched recent run as they travel to take on Leicester in their final fixture of 2024.

Pep Guardiola’s glittering and much-garlanded squad have won just once in their last 13 games, with their hopes of a fifth consecutive Premier League title in tatters and a slide down the table hastening.

A draw against Everton on Boxing Day represented another significant setback with the club’s problems rather illustrated by a tame penalty miss from the out-of-form Erling Haaland, with Guardiola admitting that investment may be needed in January to stop the rot.

Will a trip to the East Midlands offer respite? Leicester have endured their own tricky festive period after a promising start under Ruud van Nistelrooy, a 3-0 thrashing by fellow relegation-battlers Wolves followed by a somewhat more predictable defeat against Liverpool to leave them in the bottom three.

74’ - GOAL! Haaland heads home Savinho’s cross to end goal drought (LEI 0-2 MCI)

68’ - MISS! Vardy puts the ball over from six yards out (LEI 0-1 MCI)

39’ - POST! Buonanotte’s header comes back off the woodwork (LEI 0-1 MCI)

21’ - GOAL! Savinho finishes the rebound from Foden’s saved shot (LEI 0-1 MCI)

Kevin De Bruyne returns to starting line-up for Man City in only change

Leicester City FC 0 - 2 Manchester City FC

Leicester 0-2 Man City, 76 mins

16:04 , Luke Baker

Haaland now dinks a cross in to Savinho - the reverse of the link-up for the goal - but Choudhury just gets there first to concede a corner.

GOAL! Leicester 0-2 Man City (Erling Haaland, 74 mins)

16:02 , Luke Baker

It’s probably harsh on Leicester but Man City double their lead! A bit of quality form McAtee on the right to skip past a defender, he plays the ball infield to De Bruyne who eventually shifts it out to Savinho on the left.

The winger clips in a lovely cross and Erling Haaland rises highest to power home a header. A big smile on his face and he’s finally ended his goal drought!

(Action Images via Reuters)

WATCH: Leicester go close to equalising goal

16:01 , Luke Baker

Leicester have gone close to an equaliser in this second half

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 71 mins

15:59 , Luke Baker

More from Richard Jolly at Leicester

A rare sighting of James McAtee, who had only played two minutes of Premier League football this season before being brought on for Phil Foden, but with Leicester in the ascendancy, there was a logic to bringing him on instead of the less mobile Ilkay Gundogan. A real blow for City, though, with Nathan Ake going off as Kyle Walker has come on. Ake and Manuel Akanji have been crucial in keeping their lead thus far.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 70 mins

15:58 , Luke Baker

Subs for both sides as Kyle Walker on for Nathan Ake, meaning Lewis switches to left-back and Gvardiol goes to centre-back. Meanwhile, it’s Hamza Choudhury on for Justin, who may have picked up an injury, for Leicester.

MISS! Leicester 0-1 Man City, 68 mins

15:57 , Luke Baker

How are Leicester not level here? They come forward again, Mavididi whips in a delicious in-swinging cross and Vardy steers it over the bar from six yards out! You’d have banked on him to score!

Could he have gone at it with his head instead? His foot ended up being quite high, making the shot hard to control.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 65 mins

15:53 , Luke Baker

This is all Leicester now. Vardy hares away down the right and his dinked ball across looks dangerous but it runs too far for a teammate to reach. El Khannouss then yellow carded as he slides in to try and win the ball off Lewis and just takes the man out. Got a bit too excited there.

First sub for Man City as Foden is taken off, with James McAtee coming on.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 63 mins

15:51 , Luke Baker

Scramble in the Man City box! Kristiansen hauled down by Lewis for the free-kick, Coady nods the ball across, Vardy then gets his head to it and Justin backheels the ball towards goal from six yards out.

Akanji on the line manages to save the day and hoof it clear. Leicester have been the better side since the break - can they score?

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 59 mins

15:46 , Luke Baker

Short corner routine between Foden and De Bruyne with the England international then clipping the ball to the back post. Haaland knocks it into the danger area but Stolarczyk gratefully dives on the ball and smothers it.

At the other end, Silva clatters Buonanotte. Plenty of protests from the Portuguese but I’m not sure why - that was a clear foul. The free-kick is about 25 yards out, it’s dinked to the back post and then hacked clear by Haaland.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 57 mins

15:44 , Luke Baker

The first booking of the match as Soumare lunges and clatters Silva.

In the meantime, here’s the latest thoughts from Richard Jolly at the King Power Stadium.

In Bilal El Khannouss and Facundo Buonanotte, Leicester have two young players of real talent, even if one of them is borrowed. They both flourish in the space between the lines, which is where Manchester City have certain issues without Rodri. Leicester's flair players are giving them hope they can salvage a point which, after three straight defeats and in a tough run of fixtures, would prove rather useful.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 55 mins

15:43 , Luke Baker

Foden whips a dangerous ball in, it’s just over Haaland’s head but Silva nods it back across into the six-yard box. Vestergaard manages to scramble it away for a corner, which comes to nothing

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 53 mins

15:42 , Luke Baker

Leicester on top early in this second half. Mavididi shimmies past a couple of Man City defenders, plays a one-two but then runs out of room on the edge of the box.

The ball falls to El Khannouss who tries a curled shot but it’s not on target.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 49 mins

15:39 , Luke Baker

There were no changes at half-time for either team, by the way.

Leicester slice through Man City as Vardy slides in Buonanotte but he takes one touch too many, tries to turn back and then falls over vaguely claiming a penalty. Rightly, nothing doing on that front. He should’ve got the shot away because that was a great chance for the hosts.

KICK-OFF! Leicester 0-1 Man City

15:32 , Luke Baker

Back underway in Leicester. Man City will be desperate to see this game out.

15:21 , Luke Baker

Half-time thoughts from our man at the King Power, Richard Jolly

A lead for Manchester City, but they have had a few of those in recent weeks and still only won once in 13 attempts. It has felt fragile today, particularly when Facundo Buonanotte headed against the post. City could do with a second goal.

HALF-TIME! Leicester 0-1 Man City

15:17 , Luke Baker

Some frustration for Man City in that first half, with Haaland missing a golden chance and other opportunities slipping by. But Leicester could have scored themselves as Buonanotte hit the post and they’ve exposed Pep Guardiola’s men on the break.

As it is, Savinho’s neat finish after Foden’s effort was saved, but not well enough, by Stolarczyk is the difference between the sides.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 43 mins

15:14 , Luke Baker

Soumare’s cross is blocked out of play for a corner. De Bruyne then slices his attempted clearance, so it’s another corner. Ake heads away well from righ on his goalkeeper’s toes.

POST! Leicester 0-1 Man City, 39 mins

15:11 , Luke Baker

Time seemed to stand still but Leicester hit the post! A dinked cross is headed up in the air, then Justin’s header is blocked, it loops up in the air and after an age, Buonanotte can nod it goalwards from a standing position and it comes back off the left post!

Man City then attack and Foden’s cross to Haaland is nodded back across by the Norwegian but no one is there and it’s hacked clear.

(REUTERS)

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 37 mins

15:08 , Luke Baker

Leicester looking dangerous again and Justin is through, with Ortega making himself big and saving well. The flag went up for offside anyway, though

MISS! Leicester 0-1 Man City, 36 mins

15:07 , Luke Baker

Brilliant from Haaland until he wasn’t. He powers away from one defender then cuts back between two more with a little shimmy. He fashions the space to shoot but his left-footed effort from the middle of the box is narrowly wide of the right post.

He should score there, really. He’d done all the hard work but the finish eluded him.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 33 mins

15:04 , Luke Baker

That’s a stunning cross by El Khannouss who whips the ball on an angle through the six-yard box, between the defenders and goalkeeper in that corridor of uncertainty, but it somehow misses everyone and goes out for a goal-kick.

If one Leicester player could’ve lunged and got a touch on it, that was 1-1.

WATCH: Man City take the lead at Leicester

15:03 , Luke Baker

Here’s how the visitors are ahead, with Savinho netting the rebound from Foden’s shot.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 30 mins

15:01 , Luke Baker

Man City appeal for a penalty as Vestergaard comes across and De Bruyne goes down. Replays show there’s no contact, that’s a dive from De Bruyne.

Referee Michael Oliver has no interest in giving a penalty anyway.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 27 mins

14:58 , Luke Baker

Man City win the corner but a cross to the edge of the area comes to nothing. They probe again and Silva dinks a cross into Haaland, 12 yards out, but he can’t generate the power on his header to trouble Stolarczyk. Straight into the hands of the Leicester stopper.

Leicester 0-1 Man City, 24 mins

14:57 , Luke Baker

Here’s the thoughts from our man on the ground, Richard Jolly

A belated first Manchester City goal for Savinho in his 24th game. He has hit the woodwork, won penalties, drawn saves and been guilty of glaring misses. Now, finally, he has found the net to prompt some gallows humour from the crowd. "City's staying up," came the chant.

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Man City (Savinho, 21 mins)

14:51 , Luke Baker

Savinho has his first goal for Man City in the Premier League! Neat link-up between Lewis and Foden, with the latter shooting from 25 yards. It’s an awkward bouncing shot and Stolarczyk dives to his right to push it away but straight to Savinho.

The winger still has a bit to do, to the left of the goal, but finishes neatly past the scrambling keeper. Stolarczyk has to do better with the Foden shot – push it wide or away – but take nothing away from the clever finish.

(REUTERS)

SAVE! Leicester 0-0 Man City, 19 mins

14:51 , Luke Baker

Leicester have actually been on top for the last 10 minutes and the Foxes fashion another chance. It’s terrible by Gvardiol who isn’t aware of his surroundings and plays a ball back way too short for Ortega.

The ever-lively Vardy nips in and rounds Ortega but the angle’s tight and as he shoots, the Man City goalkeeper sprawls back and blocks the shot wide. That was close!

Leicester 0-0 Man City, 16 mins

14:47 , Luke Baker

Leicester have had a bit more possession since those one-sided early exchanges. And Man City certainly look there for the taking on the counter-attack.

Neat build-up from the Foxes and a reverse pass finds Vardy who turns Ake inside out and surges into the box before a covering Lewis hooks the ball away. The flag then goes up against Vardy, who was narrowly offside again.

Leicester 0-0 Man City, 12 mins

14:44 , Luke Baker

Thoughts on the opening exchanges from our man on the ground in Leicester, Richard Jolly.

Reasons for optimism and pessimism for Manchester City so far. Kevin de Bruyne has brought creativity, particularly to set up a chance for Erling Haaland, and looks prominent. But the penalty that wasn't – when Stefan Ortega upended an offside Jamie Vardy – showed how open they are and how susceptible they look to every counter-attack in the extended absence of a defensive midfielder.

CLOSE! Leicester 0-0 Man City, 10 mins

14:42 , Luke Baker

Wow, what a let-off for Man City! They’re caught on the break, Vardy is clean through on goal and Ortega takes him out as he tries to round him.

It’s a clear penalty but the visitors are reprieved because Vardy was marginally offside from the ball through. Lucky, lucky Man City.

SAVE! Leicester 0-0 Man City, 8 mins

14:38 , Luke Baker

Probably should be 1-0 to Man City. De Bruyne with space down the right, found by a nice chipped pass from Lewis, the Belgian pulls the ball back for Haaland who hits it first time from 12 yards out but Stolarczyk sticks out a leg to make the save.

Either corner and that was in for Haaland!

Leicester 0-0 Man City, 6 mins

14:36 , Luke Baker

Nice move by Leicester and Mavididi has room on the right. He cuts in and tries to curl a shot into the far right corner but doesn’t bring it back and it goes well wide.

A slight warning for Pep Guardiola’s visitors though

Leicester 0-0 Man City, 5 mins

14:35 , Luke Baker

The pattern you’d expect from this match so far with Man City almost exclusively having possession in this opening five minutes. When they give the ball away, they immediately win it back and De Bruyne shoots from 25 yards but it’s harmlessly over the top.

Leicester 0-0 Man City, 2 mins

14:33 , Luke Baker

Foden out on the right with De Bruyne through the centre just behind Haaland for Cirt in the early going. I’m sure that will be fluid across the course of 90 minutes though

Savinho drives in from the left, straight at the Leicester defence but quickly runs out of ideas and a heavy touch takes it out for a goal-kick

KICK-OFF! Leicester 0-0 Man City

14:31 , Luke Baker

And we’re off at the King Power. Both teams wearing blue... Different shades at least, I suppose

Leicester v Man City

14:30 , Luke Baker

The teams are out on the pitch and kick-off is imminent in Leicester. Can the Foxes spring a shock or will Man City finally end their horror run by winning just a second match in their last 14?

(AP)

Leicester v Man City

14:27 , Luke Baker

Only a few minutes until kick-off now. Here’s a reminder of the teams today.

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Bernardo; Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Manchester City’s hearing looms over football in 2025 – and the ramifications will be seismic

14:22 , Luke Baker

A bit of pre-match reading here for you - our chief football writer Miguel Delaney has examined the charges against Man City and the impact that could have on football in 2025.

Man City’s hearing looms over football – and the ramifications will be seismic

Manchester City’s vulnerabilities during tough spell

14:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City have conceded 26 goals in all competitions since the start of November, the second most in Europe’s top five leagues behind Heidenheim’s 28.

Pep Guardiola’s side have also dropped 12 points from winning positions, which is already two more than the whole of last season.

(REUTERS)

Leicester vs Man City

14:06 , Luke Baker

The estimable Richard Jolly is our man on the ground at the King Power today - here’s his pre-match thoughts.

Pep Guardiola's latest search for a solution has taken him back to Kevin de Bruyne, who starts after two games on the bench. Jamie Vardy, scorer of two hat-tricks against City in the Guardiola years, is fit to return for Leicester, who are without the injured (and excellent) Mads Hermansen in goal. Guardiola brings up 500 games in charge of City, something few expected when he arrived, but in the worst run of form in his reign.

Manchester City’s record against promoted sides

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League matches against promoted sides, winning 19 and drawing one.

This season, they’ve beaten Ipswich and Southampton at home. However, that 1-0 victory over the Saints came just before their horror run.

(Getty Images)

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruud van Nistelrooy said Leicester still have to be perfect to beat Manchester City despite Pep Guardiola’s struggles.

The Foxes were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Boxing Day and a third defeat in a row saw Van Nistelrooy’s side drop into the relegation zone.

“Everybody knows, when you look at the team and how they played (against Everton), I know the quality of that squad and manager so I am focusing on that and the quality we will face,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“We have to prepare for a great performance in our side. Being where we are we need to be spot on in all parts of football to get a result.

“For us all the games we are playing are massive. We know a certain amount of points are necessary and every second of every game is important.

“It is something which needs constant improvement and pressure to perform and get results. It is from game to game, we evaluate the game and make a gameplan to get a result against City.”

(Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne starts for Man City

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Kevin De Bruyne has scored or assisted in just one game for Manchester City since the start of September. That was in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest earlier this month, which is City’s only win in their last 13 games.

He was an unused substitute in the defeat at Aston Villa and got 16 minutes off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Everton on Boxing Day.

(Getty Images)

Leicester vs Man City team news and line-ups

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Kevin De Bruyne starts for Manchester City and replaces Jeremy Doku in their only change from the 1-1 against Everton on Boxing Day.

Jamie Vardy is fit to start for Leicester and comes in for Patson Daka, Jordan Ayew is suspended and is replaced by Facundo Buonanotte.

Leicester vs Man City team news and line-ups

13:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Leicester: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Man City: Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden; Haaland

Leicester vs Man City team news

13:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Injuries have been a key factor in Manchester City’s stunning loss of form. We’ll have the team news from the King Power in the next few minutes. Jamie Vardy is expected to return for Leicester, but does he start?

Manchester City’s nightmare run

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City’s run of results, NINE losses in 13 games

L 1-2 vs Tottenham (A) - Carabao Cup

L 1-2 vs Bournemouth (A) - Premier League

L 1-4 vs Sporting (A) - Champions League

L 1-2 vs Brighton (A) - Premier League

L 0-4 vs Tottenham (H) - Premier League

D 3-3 vs Feyenoord (H) - Champions League

L 0-2 vs Liverpool (A) - Premier League

W 3-0 vs Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League

D 2-2 vs Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League

L 0-2 vs Juventus (A) - Champions League

L 1-2 vs Manchester United (H) - Premier League

L 1-2 vs Aston Villa (A) - Premier League

D 1-1 vs Everton (H) - Premier League

City have won one of their last 13 games in a frustrating run (PA Wire)

‘I will not give up,’ insists Pep Guardiola

12:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola says he will not quit as he looks to end Manchester City’s miserable run of form, with nine defeats and just one win in 13 games.

“I will try, I will keep going. Sometimes you think (the bad run) will be (ended) earlier or (it would be) easier to fix it, but others it takes more time.

“I will not give up. I want to be here. I want to do it and, with the situation that we have, we have to do it.

“Of course I want it, everyone wants it. I don’t want to disappoint my people in terms of the club, the fans, the people who love this club.

“I think all of us in our job want to do it well and please the people. That is undeniable, not a question mark.

“The biggest test is to come back again, but we have done that before.”

Pep Guardiola is determined to ride out the storm at Manchester City (PA Wire)

Early Man City team news

12:31 , Luke Baker

Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish are all doubts while Kevin De Bruyne could start after being on the substitutes bench against Everton.

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Doku, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Early Leicester team news

12:25 , Luke Baker

Jamie Vardy missed Leicester’s defeat at Liverpool on Boxing Day but could return to the starting XI on Sunday. However, centre-back Wout Faes is still a doubt.

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Leicester vs Man City

11:55 , Luke Baker

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Leicester vs Man City today. Surely this is the game where Pep Guardiol’a men finally end their dismal run? Surely...