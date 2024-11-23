Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE!

Premier League football resumes this afternoon after the international break as Enzo Maresca returns to the King Power Stadium for the first time since becoming Blues boss in the summer. Maresca guided the Foxes back to the Premier League, as champions, at the first time of asking and was replaced by Steve Cooper soon after.

There should, therefore, be little bad blood for Maresca from the stands, who has seemingly against the odds made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge as the club sit in third place and level on points with Arsenal, the supposed title favourites in some quarters. Star man Cole Palmer is a fitness doubt but is expected to shake off any concerns to start.

Leicester sit 15th as the league season resumes with a points return not to be sniffed at but with Abdul Fatawu ruled out, likely for the rest of the season, and a number of other attacking injuries, it will be a tall order to add to that tally today. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia.

Leicester vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off time: 12.30pm, King Power Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Leicester team news: Injuries galore in attack

Chelsea team news: Palmer to be assessed

Score prediction: Blues to maintain momentum

Leicester team news

10:21 , Alex Young

Leicester will be without winger Abdul Fatawu after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on international duty with Ghana.

Striker Patson Daka is available for selection to Steve Cooper for the first time since returning from injury, while Jamie Vardy and Bobby Decordova Reid also trained following minor issues.

Chelsea team news

10:11 , Alex Young

Enzo Maresca will today assess his players returning from international duty before pondering a potential midfield headache.

Romeo Lavia missed both of Belgium’s games during the break, while both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez only arrived back at the club on Thursday following matches in South America.

While all three have every chance of being available, Chelsea boss Maresca will also be wary of managing their fitness heading into a hectic part of the season.

The Blues are certain to be without captain Reece James, who has had another hamstring injury setback to continue his nightmare fitness run, but Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill look set to be available despite pulling out of England duty last week.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea

10:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off at the King Power Stadium.

Live steam: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Welcome

10:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester and Chelsea.

It’s a first return to the King Power Stadium for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who guided the Foxes to the Championship title in his sole term in charge last season.

He ruffled a few feathers during his tenure with this style of play, but those same methods appear to be working at Chelsea with the club sitting pretty in third so far this campaign.

Can the Foxes hamper the Blues’ run? Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Stick with us.