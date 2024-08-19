Leicester v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Pedro Porro puts Spurs ahead

Tottenham head to Leicester as they kick off their Premier League season (REUTERS)

Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium tonight as the Foxes begin their bid to ensure Premier League survival against a Spurs side aiming to regain their Champions League status.

Leicester lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea at the end of last season, replacing the Italian with former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, and the club have made a string of summer signings as they look to avoid relegation. They begin the season without strikers Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka, though, leaving Cooper short of forward options.

Ange Postecoglou is meanwhile looking to build on a solid first season in charge of Tottenham, having just missed out on Champions League qualification. Striker Dominic Solanke has been secured for a club record fee of £65m off the back of a 19-goal season for Bournemouth as Spurs seek to compete with the rest of the Premier League’s biggest clubs for a top four finish.

Follow the latest score and match updates below as Leicester take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Leicester vs Spurs LIVE

Championship winners Leicester host Tottenham | Live on Sky

HT: Leicester 0-1 Tottenham

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 TOTTENHAM (Pedro Porro, 29 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi, Buonanotte; Decordova-Reid, Vardy, Fatawu.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Leicester City FC 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 46 minutes

21:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No immediate substitutions, the 22 men that started the game back out there for more.

Second half...

21:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just about a quarter of possession so far for the home side. Enzo Maresca-ball this is not, but Steve Cooper will surely remind his players that, despite their inferiority, it is only 1-0. Does the Leicester manager change the approach or personnel?

HT: Leicester 0-1 Tottenham

20:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One-way traffic in Leicester, the hosts outplayed and outgunned by a Tottenham side who look like they mean business. James Maddison has sparkled on his return to the King Power Stadium, creating a hatful of chances, and Ange Postecoglou will be disappointed his side managed only Pedro Porro’s flicked finish in 45 minutes they totally controlled.

A difficult return to the top flight for Steve Cooper and his side so far, but they remain in touch.

HALF TIME: Leicester 0-1 Tottenham

20:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 45 minutes

20:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just the one additional minute to be played.

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 44 minutes

20:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into the final few moments of the half, Tottenham’s back four having largely set up camp on the white line through the centre of the King Power Stadium surface.

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 41 minutes

20:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Winks overhits a diagonal dead ball, his free kick floaty and enveloped by Guglielmo Vicario in relative comfort. Jannik Vestergaard gives the goalkeeper a little nudge, frustrated not to have been found by his teammate.

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 38 minutes

20:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Spurs’ midfield has functioned well so far. It might have been that Yves Bissouma would have been part of their defensive two if not for his off-field misdemeanours, but Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr have offered good balance, both able to get forward and show passing range while maintaining their defensive discipline.

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 36 minutes

20:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A half-chance for Bobby Decordova-Reid, latching on to a bouncing ball after Guglielmo Vicario had salmoned a header away some way off his line. The goal is left vacant as the Italian goalkeeper sprawls to the floor, but the Leicester forward can’t find it, slicing his effort closer to the corner.

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 35 minutes

20:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leicester can’t afford to simply fold here. They will have a bright period at some point, but a second or third Spurs goal before half time would surely leave them too much to do.

Leicester 0-1 Tottenham, 32 minutes

20:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Maddison has been outstanding so far. He’s looked at it from the word go against his former club, favouring the left and causing old colleagues all manner of problems. He very nearly creates a second soon after Pedro Porro’s opener, clipping to Brennan Johnson as the forward is left vacant at the far stick - and though the ball is dropping, Johnson might have liked to have hit his volleyed finish rather better.

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 TOTTENHAM (Pedro Porro, 29 minutes)

20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But finally Tottenham have their goal!

To say it has been coming would be to understate Spurs’ command and class in this first 30 minutes. James Maddison is the architect, sketching from a withdrawn position on the inside left, and Pedro Porro follows the job through, the marauding right-back’s connection off his shoulder perhaps not as planned but good enough to ensure a devilish delivery ends up buried in the bottom corne.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 26 minutes

20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The rain appears to have relented a touch, Victor Kristiansen’s blonde curtains drawn back towards the finials on either side of his forehead. The left-back is doing a decent enough job of combatting Brennan Johnson, but James Justin is struggling rather more with Heung-min Son and James Maddison on the opposite side.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 22 minutes

20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Neat feet from Facundo Buonanotte, pivoting past a couple of Tottenham midfielders. His work thereafter is rather less tidy, scudding a pass out of play with Bobby Decordova-Reid unable to retrieve it.

Still, that little glimpse from the Brighton loanee will please Steve Cooper, who hasn’t had much to get excited about so far.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 20 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dominic Solanke goes down under contact from Jannik Vestergaard and immediately swings his head in the direction of referee Chris Kavanagh, who wags a disapproving finger at the striker’s appeal. Vestergaard hadn’t managed to take a piece of the ball but VAR clears his challenge quickly, agreeing with the on-field official’s call without need for further investigation.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 18 minutes

20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The respite is, as expected, temporary, and Brennan Johnson soon gives the big boys at the back reason to bundle into the box, winning a corner down the right. It’s half-cleared to Heung-min Son, who earns another set piece with a deflected drive.

Seven corners, so far, for the visitors. Son rather wastes the next of them after it has been played short.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 16 minutes

20:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s more like it from Steve Cooper’s side, Abdul Fatawu jinking nicely and then finding an elegant pass out to the opposite wing. Bobby Decordova-Reid can’t make much progress beyond 30 yards from the Tottenham goal, but that is about as far forward as they have ventured so far.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 15 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is chucking it down in Leicester, which has slickened the surface in a manner which seems to be suiting Spurs. The hosts have been profligate each time they’ve had possession, allowing their opponents the chance to regather it a little too easily.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 13 minutes

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How much longer will the ramparts hold, though? Tottenham continue to bombard the Leicester box, Dominic Solanke just squeezed out before directing another dangerous Pedro Porro cross into Mads Hermansen’s midriff.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 12 minutes

20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Leicester head flicks on James Maddison’s next inswinger. Across the midfielder trots to take from the other side, teeing up Pedro Porro short.

Porro’s whip hits the forehead of Cristian Romero, standing tall under pressure, but the Argentine can’t find the target. Spurs are laying siege but the castle walls are yet to be breached.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 11 minutes

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is an excellent start though from Tottenham, Maddison zippy, Heung-min Son ever a threat. The pair draw another corner with some neat passing and interchanging down the left.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 8 minutes

20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More chances for Spurs. James Maddison tests the palms of Mads Hermansen soon after that Bentancur header, before a stooping Dominic Solanke gets his head to a floated cross to the far post. Could Solanke have gone for it with his foot? His goalwards nod has nothing like the requisite power to test Hermansen.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 6 minutes

20:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A remarkable clearance from Wilfred Ndidi! Rodrigo Bentancur flicks with menace across the face of goal as James Maddison gets his delivery spot on, and the midfielder’s header appears destined for the embrace of the net mesh inside Mads Hermansen’s left-hand post. But a leaping Ndidi acrobatically tonks the ball away, hurling himself towards his own line and hooking a vital swinging limb beneath it.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 5 minutes

20:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Spurs strum the ball about with pace and poise, settling into possession for the first time. Leicester seem happy enough to cede control of the ball, two blue banks of four behind the ball.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 3 minutes

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Facundo Buonanotte is playing just off Jamie Vardy, pushing up alongside the striker in Leicester’s defensive shape.

Dominic Solanke earns a free kick out of Jannik Vestergaard, the tall Dane bumping the new Spurs recruit in the back. Tottenham soon earn the game’s first corner, which James Madidson saunters over to take to a mixed reception.

Leicester 0-0 Tottenham, 2 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Vardy’s 37-year-old legs look sharp enough as he threatens the Tottenham back four for the first time, and the striker has enough energy to press high up the field, too. A bit of a grimace, seemingly, with the Leicester captain not close to full fitness, but having been ruled out by his manager last week, it’s a real boost for Vardy to be available.

KICK OFF!

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leicester in blue, Tottenham in white - we are underway at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester vs Tottenham

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After that touching tribute, on to the football. One game left in the opening Premier League weekend - Dominic Solanke will take the opening kick off on Tottenham debut.

Leicester vs Tottenham

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Long-time friend Nigel Pearson and several members of Craig Shakespeare’s family are in the stands, watching on as the stadium pays tribute to the former Leicester manager with an impeccably observed minute of applause. Wes Morgan, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison all laid flowers ahead of kick off in Shakespeare’s memory.

Leicester vs Tottenham

19:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come, the King Power Stadium full to the rafters for Leicester’s Premier League return.

Leicester vs Tottenham

19:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oliver Skipp was not registered in time to be involved tonight, but is on the Leicester bench ahead of kick off, having a natter with new colleague Conor Coady.

Leicester vs Tottenham

19:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off is rapidly approaching at the King Power Stadium. Everything has gone (largely) to form so far on this opening weekend, the presumed favourites getting the job done and a sole draw between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. Can Leicester be the first real disruptors of the campaign?

Leicester vs Tottenham

19:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leicester will also be paying tribute to the late Craig Shakespeare tonight after his passing at the end of July. The experienced coach was a vital part of the set-up that guided the club to the Premier League title in 2016 before stepping up to the top role a year later - an exceptionally popular figure, he will be much missed.

Leicester vs Tottenham

19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’ll be equally intriguing to see how this Leicester back four shapes up. It’s high on pedigree: James Justin won his only England cap so far two years ago, Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard were Euro 2024 starters for Belgium and Denmark, and Viktor Kristiansen was a key cog for Bologna on loan last season as he helped the Italian club into the Champions League for the first time.

Steve Cooper seems likely favour a different approach to the possession-based style that Enzo Maresca utilised in the Championship last season, which will provide alternative challenges for the squad. It’s been a tough preseason for Cooper’s side but you’d expect them to up the intensity tonight.

Leicester vs Tottenham

19:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It felt strange that in a season in which Tottenham perhaps struggled as a collective defensively, many of Spurs’ standout individual performers last year were in their back five. A key for Ange Postecoglou this season will be making sure that this unit of Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie start together as much as possible - they really did look a different side when they had that settled quintet fit and firing.

“Keeping them all fit will help,” Postecoglou tells Sky Sports of how he can make defensive improvements this season. “Our record when they were all playing was really good, but we suffered when we didn’t have them. It’s fair to say that we didn’t have a strong enough squad last season. I know when they are out there playing and fit, those issues won’t be as prevalent for us.”

James Maddison returns to Leicester

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Maddison returns to the King Power Stadium tonight having left Leicester for Tottenham after their relegation to the Championship last summer.

A bright start to life in London gave way to a frustrating end to the season that saw the creative midfielder struggle for fitness and form, and Maddison was eventually left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

The emergence of youngster Lucas Bergvall and presence of Dejan Kulusevski, perhaps a better fit in a central role in Ange Postecoglou’s system, means that the 27-year-old is not necessarily a certain Spurs starter this season.

But Postecoglou has backed Maddison to bounce back: “The good thing is he’s fit and he’s laid himself a good opportunity and foundation to have another strong season.

“The disappointment of say missing the Euros, well that’s just again part of being a footballer. We take all the good stuff, but you have setbacks and it’s how you react to those.

“I’m sure he’ll want to sort of go out there and get himself back into the international frame and get back playing for England.”

Steve Cooper relishing Premier League return

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Steve Cooper is relishing his Premier League return as his Leicester reign begins against Tottenham on Monday.

Cooper is back in the top flight nine months after his sacking at Nottingham Forest, and tonight’s visit of Spurs provides a bit of symmetry for Cooper: it was a 2-0 defeat to Ange Postecoglou’s side in December which proved his final game in charge of Forest.

“I can’t wait to get back,” Cooper said at his pre-match press conference. “I think about the organisation and not myself. It’s always the club first.

“I missed the Premier League, there’s no doubt about that. I didn’t use the time to down tools. That was the last thing I wanted. I tried to use the time wisely to prepare for the next role.

“It’s an exciting challenge here. It’s been a good pre-season while transitioning to being a Premier League team again.”

Jamie Vardy starts for Leicester

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So a surprise start for Jamie Vardy, with Steve Cooper indicating that his captain might not have been able to feature had this game been on Saturday or Sunday. With Patson Daka out, Leicester did not have a senior alternative striking option in their squad - but just how fit is the veteran centre forward?

Team news - Tottenham

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dominic Solanke is straight in from the start on his Tottenham Hotspur debut, in an otherwise familiar-looking Spurs side.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Team news - Leicester

18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A curveball from Leicester: Jamie Vardy is fit to start and captains the home side up front. New addition Bobby Decordova-Reid joins him in the front three.

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi, Buonanotte; Decordova-Reid, Vardy, Fatawu.

Team news on the way...

18:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hopefully we are now all getting used to these slightly earlier team announcements, the Premier League kindly affording us 15 minutes extra to acquaint ourselves with the line-ups this season. Will Dominic Solanke be an immediate starter for Spurs? How will Steve Cooper assemble his forward line in the absence of Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy? We’re not far away from finding out...

Oliver Skipp completes move from Tottenham to Leicester

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He won’t be available for Leicester tonight, but the club have confirmed the completion of their deal to sign Oliver Skipp from Spurs. Skipp will reunite with Harry Winks at the King Power Stadium as two graduates of Tottenham’s academy who never quite delivered on early promise shown at the club, but both feel like shrewd (if samey) signings in consecutive summers for a club seeking to secure their Premier League status.

Match facts

18:15 , Chris Wilson

Overall, this fixture has produced 128 goals in 34 Premier League meetings, giving it the highest average goals per game of any Premier League fixture to have been played more than 20 times – 3.76.

Leicester’s 13 wins against Spurs is their joint-most Premier League victories over one team, and the Foxes are unbeaten in their past five opening day fixtures (W3, D2).

New manager Steve Cooper’s last Premier League game in charge of a club was Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat by Spurs in December last year.

Meanwhile, Spurs have lost just one of their past eight opening Premier League matches (W5, D2) – a 1-0 defeat by Everton in 2020. Spurs were top of the Premier League after 10 games last year, taking 26 points from a possible 30.

Ange Postecoglou’s side won maximum points against the three promoted sides last term, but they won just three of their final 13 league away games last season (D4, L6).

Son Heung-min has nine goals and four assists in 14 matches against Leicester, while Solanke could become the first player to score on his Premier League debut for Spurs since Steven Bergwijn against Manchester City in 2020.

Head-to-head

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Tonight will be the 121st meeting between these two sides, with the first dating back to 1914. Spurs have won 61 overall, with 21 ending as draws and 38 ending in a Leicester victory.

The two sides last met in the 2022/23 Premier League season, and though Leicester were relegated that season, the Foxes escaped with a 4-1 home win in their home match against Spurs.

Spurs have won seven of their last 10 matches against Leicester, including a 6-2 win the last time they played the Foxes at home, and a famous 3-2 win in January 2022 courtesy of late goals from Steven Bergwijn.

The last two matches between these sides have produced 28 goals, so we could be in for a cracker tonight.

WATCH: Spurs’ Postecoglou insists player controversy won’t impact Leicester clash

17:45 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou has insisted he is moving on after Tottenham Hostpur suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League game at Leicester City on Monday, 19 August, after footage emerged appearing to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.

When asked if the timing of the suspension would affect the club, the Spurs boss told reporters on Sunday: “You would be surprised what you have to deal with as a manager.

“I make decisions accordingly and move on really quickly to what’s really important, and what’s really important is that we’ve got a game Monday night.”

Spurs’ Postecoglou insists player controversy won’t impact Leicester clash

Ange Postecoglou: James Maddison is really determined to have big season

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou can sense James Maddison’s determination to have a big season after his Euro 2024 disappointment.

Maddison was left out of the England squad after struggling for fitness and form during the second half of last campaign.

Given Maddison had been one of the form players in the Premier League before an ankle injury in November, his omission was a surprise, but Monday presents him with the perfect chance to respond.

Ange Postecoglou: James Maddison is really determined to have big season

Leicester vs Spurs LIVE

14:01 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur!

The Foxes begin their latest Premier League journey as they battle for top-flight survival, while Spurs look to build on the positives of Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates as they come in.