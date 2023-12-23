Leicester Tigers' first-half meltdown costs them dear against Exeter Chiefs in Premiership

Rusi Tuima celebrates scoring Exeter Chiefs' fourth try - Michael Steele/Getty Images

Exeter Chiefs 29 Leicester Tigers 10

Traditionally, the giving and receiving of gifts occurs on December 25th. In Exeter on Saturday, however, the men with their sacks arrived early, in the form of Leicester, as the Chiefs eased to a bonus-point win in front of a record Sandy Park crowd, ending the Tigers’ five-match win streak and clambering back into the Premiership top four.

The visitors could not have picked a more inauspicious day to suffer a 40-minute meltdown. This was a rugby extravaganza in Devon, with the redeveloped Sandy Park selling out for the first time. In the first half, Leicester and their team of World Cup stars could not have been more abject, with Exeter barely having to progress out of third gear to establish a 21-point half-time lead.

The deficit should have been greater, and it was one that the Tigers never looked like overcoming, even if there were second-half improvements, with Leicester winning 10-8 after half-time and preventing an Exeter bonus point until the last play of the match. At the season’s halfway mark, despite a good run, the Tigers sit in eighth with work to do to squeeze into the top four by the end of May.

“Away from home, 21-0, that’s a big mountain to climb,” said Dan McKellar, Leicester head coach. “Our start was not where it needed to be. It was better after half time but it was a day where we weren’t good enough. I don’t think it will be too hard to turn things around for Bath on New Year’s Eve. Rugby is a collision sport and we lost them in all areas. We need to turn up with a different mindset on Sunday.”

For Exeter, Dafydd Jenkins was a titan at lock, personifying a sterling defensive effort full of dynamism and desire. Jack Vermeulen and Tom Cairns buzzed, Ehren Painter bulldozed, and Greg Fisilau at No 8 was a handful. Behind, Henry Slade looked as classy as ever. It would come as no surprise if Steve Borthwick came calling for the Six Nations.

“The guys had the bit between their teeth all week,” said Ali Hepher, Exeter head coach. “We had an inkling that the performance was coming. The attitude was outstanding. It was really important to pick up that bonus point at the end, too.”

Leicester’s woes, amid the thunderous Sandy Park atmosphere, were embodied by Handré Pollard, who seemed to have popped open the festive spirit two days early. The South African World Cup-winner dropped a dolly of a pass and shanked four kicks out of hand - all in the first 20 minutes – and threw a wild ball leading to Slade’s score on the stroke of half time. McKellar must have given serious consideration to switching Pollard at the break. The fly-half is a consummate player; it was just not his day.

A muscular Scott Sio scrum gave Exeter the platform for the opening score. After the Tigers’ defence disintegrated, Vermeulen flopped over from close range.

It became clear early that there was only one team rising to the festive occasion. Cairns sniped around the fringes and fed Tommy Wyatt. The full-back attempted to put Rory O’Loughlin over but the wing had been impeded by George Martin. Penalty try, yellow card to the England lock, and Sandy Park was rocking.

For Pollard and Leicester, the afternoon was swiftly turning into the nightmare before Christmas. First, Ben Youngs, England’s most capped men’s player, who re-signed with his boyhood club this week, limped off; then, the Springbok fly-half, with backline in full flight, threw the loosest of passes. Slade scooped up the loose ball and hared away, the centre’s conversion giving the hosts a 21-point lead at the interval.

Although Leicester did bag the first try after half time, Slade was able to nudge Exeter three points further in front after a Joe Heyes collapsed scrum. Eventually, after sundry phases on the Exeter line, Anthony Watson scooted over from a Solomone Kata mis-pass. Finally, Leicester opened their account.

Kata was at it again with the hooping, scoring pass, with Freddie Steward the beneficiary this time, to give Leicester hope of a losing bonus point – but hope is all it was. Rusi Tuima dived over to secure Exeter’s try bonus point, ensuring this festive festival belonged firmly to the Chiefs.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Vermeulen try, 7-0 Slade con, 14-0 Penalty try, 19-0 Slade try, 21-0 Slade con, 24-0 Slade pen, 24-5 Watson try, 24-10 Steward try, 29-10 Tuima try. H-T: 21-0

Exeter: T Wyatt; R O’Loughlin (Wimbush 68), H Slade, O Devoto (Hawkins 62), B Hammersley; H Skinner, T Cairns (Townsend 58); S Sio (Abuladze 33), J Yeandle (Frost 56), E Painter (Iosefa-Scott 56), D Jenkins (c), L Pearson (Tuima 62), E Roots, J Vermeulen (Vintcent 62), G Fisilau.

Leicester: F Steward; A Watson, D Kelly, S Kata, J Bassett (Brown 35); H Pollard (Shillcock 67), B Youngs (Whiteley 33); J Whitcombe (Van Wyk 49), J Montoya (c) (Theobold-Thomas 73), D Cole (Heyes 46), G Martin, H Wells (Hatherell 56), O Chessum, E Ilione (Cracknell 46), J Wiese.

Yellow card: Martin, 11

Referee: T Foley

Attendance: 15,000

