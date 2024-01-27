Leicester City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Latest FA Cup fourth round updates as Jamie Vardy nets opener

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Birmingham City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Leicester City vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup updates

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk, Cover, Coady, Nelson, Doyle, Praet, Choudhury, Yunus, Albrighton, Marcal, Vardy

Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Laird, Buchanan, Bielik, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele, James, Stansfield, Sunjic, Aiwu

47’ GOAL! - Jamie Vardy puts Foxes in front (LEI 1-0 BHM)

Leicester City FC 1 - 0 Birmingham City FC

16:23

Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16:23

James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16:23

Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

16:22

Substitution, Birmingham City. Scott Hogan replaces Keshi Anderson.

16:22

Substitution, Birmingham City. Tyler Roberts replaces Koji Miyoshi.

16:21

Substitution, Birmingham City. Oliver Burke replaces Siriki Dembélé.

16:21

Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).

16:19

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16:18

Foul by Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).

16:17

Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

16:15

Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

16:14

Offside, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

16:11

Attempt missed. Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

16:10

Foul by Yunus Akgün (Leicester City).

16:08

Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16:06

Goal! Leicester City 1, Birmingham City 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.

16:06

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16:04

Second Half begins Leicester City 0, Birmingham City 0.

16:04

Substitution, Leicester City. Kasey McAteer replaces Wanya Marçal.

16:04

Substitution, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira replaces Brandon Cover.

15:47

First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Birmingham City 0.

15:47

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

15:46

Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

15:45

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jamie Vardy.

15:45

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Brandon Cover.

15:45

Attempt blocked. Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

15:45

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.

15:45

Attempt saved. Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

15:43

Foul by Wanya Marçal (Leicester City).

15:43

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.

15:40

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Conor Coady.

15:40

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

15:38

Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).

15:38

Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

15:36

Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

15:36

Attempt saved. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Laird with a cross.

15:38

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan James with a cross.

15:34

Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:32

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Wanya Marçal.

15:32

Attempt saved. Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.

15:29

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jakub Stolarczyk.

15:29

Attempt saved. Jordan James (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

15:26

Foul by Wanya Marçal (Leicester City).

15:24

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ivan Sunjic.

15:24

Callum Doyle (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:21

Foul by Callum Doyle (Leicester City).

15:20

Foul by Wanya Marçal (Leicester City).

15:20

Attempt missed. Yunus Akgün (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

15:19

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:19

Attempt blocked. Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

15:16

Callum Doyle (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:16

Attempt blocked. Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan James.

15:15

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ben Nelson.

15:14

Attempt missed. Koji Miyoshi (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jay Stansfield.

15:12

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

15:10

Foul by Yunus Akgün (Leicester City).

15:09

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

15:09

Attempt missed. Ben Nelson (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a corner.

15:09

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Emanuel Aiwu.

15:04

Foul by Ethan Laird (Birmingham City).

15:04

Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

15:04

Attempt saved. Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

15:04

Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).

15:03

First Half begins.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leicester vs Birmingham line-ups

14:07 , Mike Jones

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk, Cover, Coady, Nelson, Doyle, Praet, Choudhury, Yunus, Albrighton, Marcal, Vardy

Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Laird, Buchanan, Bielik, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele, James, Stansfield, Sunjic, Aiwu

TEAM NEWS 🔴



Three changes from Stoke 3️⃣

Ivan Sunjic is Captain for the first time ©️

Ethan Laird back in the XI 💪#KRO pic.twitter.com/JkBlZbXYCg — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 27, 2024

14:00

