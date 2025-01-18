Leicester 0-2 Fulham: Silva's side bounce back in style

[Getty Images]

After going three Premier League games without a win, Fulham needed to start putting points on the board if they were to keep their European ambitions alive and that is exactly what they did.

Marco Silva's side have only jumped up one spot in the league table but are just five points behind Newcastle in fourth.

After a frustrating first half in which they struggled to hit the back of the net, Fulham flew out of the blocks for the second period and Emile Smith Rowe's immense bravery gave his side the lead.

Once in front, Fulham took control of the match and only looked like doubling their lead - something they did through Adama Traore 20 minutes later.

With just five losses on the board so far this season, Fulham are proving an extremely difficult side to get the better of.

But, Silva thinks his side should be higher than ninth in the table as he said to BBC Match of the Day: "We should have much more points to be frank. I am always ambitious but performance wise, the way we've been playing and been dominant in most of the games we should have taken more points but in the Premier League the difference and details are so small and sometimes they haven't been in our favour."