Legends of El Clasico LIVE! Real Madrid vs Barcelona match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Legends of El Clasico - LIVE!

Real Madrid and Barcelona go head-to-head in Qatar this afternoon as legends from both clubs make a rare return to the pitch. It is the third time this fixture has taken place, with Barcelona winning 3-2 in 2017 before Real came out on top when they met four years later.

There will be no shortage of star quality in the Barcelona camp, with Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and David Villa among those expected to play some part this afternoon. Xavi and Iniesta will not be involved here, but are set to be in the squad next month when another Legends of El Clasico match is held in Tokyo.

As for Real, Roberto Carlos, Julio Baptista and Clarence Seedorf are set to once again put on the famous white shirt, with Iker Casillas in goal four years on from his retirement after a trophy-laden career. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Legends of El Clasico latest news

Start time: 4pm GMT

How to watch

Real Madrid squad

Barcelona squad

Last time they met...

14:15 , Matt Verri

The last Legends of El Clasico match took place in 2021 in Israel.

Ronaldinho opened the scoring with a penalty, but it was Real Madrid who came out on top, winning 3-2.

Some highlights to get you in the mood...

Barcelona team news

14:03 , Matt Verri

As for Barcelona, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and David Villa are all pencilled in to feature this afternoon.

Patrick Kluivert and Frank de Boer also set to feature at some point.

Barcelona players announced for El Clasico Legends: David Villa, Ricardo Quaresma, Jesus Angoy, Vítor Baia, Frederic Dehu, Eric Abidal, Frank de Boer, Juan Pablo Sorín, Sergi Barjuan, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Jofre Mateu, Gaizka Mendieta, Ludovic Giuly, Roger Garcia, Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho

Real Madrid team news

13:52 , Matt Verri

We haven’t had full confirmation of the squads for today’s match, so still a bit of waiting to do to see who does play.

But Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos and Julio Baptista are all expected to be involved for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid players announced for El Clasico Legends: Iker Casillas, Steve Mcmanaman, Christian Karembeu, Paco Pavon, Raul Bravo, Roberto Carlos, Julio Baptista, Clarence Seedorf

How to watch Legends of El Clasico

13:40 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Barca One. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the latest Legends of El Clasico fixture!

Plenty of huge names expected in Qatar, as some of the biggest stars to have played for both clubs return to the pitch.

We’ll have all the build-up right here before kick-off at 4pm GMT!