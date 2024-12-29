Legendary Ex AC Milan Coach Excited For ‘Spectacular’ Serie A Title Race – Adds ‘I’ve Enjoyed The Growth’ Of Inter Milan Coach

Legendary Ex AC Milan Coach Excited For ‘Spectacular’ Serie A Title Race – Adds ‘I’ve Enjoyed The Growth’ Of Inter Milan Coach

Legendary former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi is expecting a “spectacular” Serie A title race.

Sacchi gave his thoughts on the title race in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. He also praised the growth of Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi.

This season does not look like it will be quite like the others at the top end of the Serie A table.

In each of the last two seasons, there was one team that was head and shoulders above the rest in the Italian top flight.

Last time around, it was Inter. And the season before that, Napoli were the dominant force in Serie A.

Both the Nerazzurri and the Partenopei are certainly contenders for the title this time out.

However, Atalanta are right there with them.

Meanwhile, the likes of Lazio, Juventus, and Fiorentina have also staked their claim.

Sacchi: “Serie A Title Race Spectacular, I’ve Enjoyed The Growth Of Inzaghi”

Yesterday, Inter beat Cagliari, while Atalanta drew with Lazio,

“Inter clawed back a couple points from Atalanta,” Sacchi notes. “And the fight at the top heats up.”

“I already feel like I can say that the battle for the Scudetto this season will be truly spectacular,” Sacchi continued.

Meanwhile, Sacchi writes that “Inter’s win in Cagliari shows that Inzaghi’s team have become dominant.”

“In the sense that they force their opponents down, and don’t give them the chance to get back up.”

“As has sometimes been the case in the past,” Sacchi argues. The former Milan coach has been critical of Inzaghi at times.

“Now the Nerazzurri have found the strength to deliver the killer blow.”

Sacchi notes that “Inter are now used to very tough matches, both in Italy and in Europe.”

“And they’ve come to possess that feeling of certainty that they can win.”

“I’m very pleased to see this growth from Inzaghi,” Sacchi writes.

“Now when they take the lead they don’t retreat. They don’t just protect the result, they go in search of another goal.”