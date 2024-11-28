Legendary driver Mary McGee, profiled in film 'Motorcycle Mary,' dies at 87

Mary McGee, the pioneering motorsports champion who was the subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary "Motorcycle Mary," has died at the age of 87.

Her family confirmed her death Wednesday in Gardnersville, Nevada, in a Facebook post. No cause of death was revealed.

“Mary embodied resilience, grace and optimism,” the post said. “She was a historic athlete and a motorsports pioneer who embraced life’s challenges, cared deeply for others and made time to brighten the lives of those around her. While we are deeply saddened by this loss, we are comforted knowing that her light will continue to shine in everyone she touched.”

Rachel Greenwald, Cody Wilson, Mary McGee and Haley Watson (L-R) of the film "Motorcycle Mary" attend the 2024 Tribeca Festival in New York.

Born in Juneau, Alaska, McGee spent her childhood in Iowa and began racing cars before gaining fame on two wheels. She was the first woman to compete in motorcycle road racing and motocross events in the United States, and was the first person -- male or female -- to complete the Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico solo, which she did in 1975.

McGee was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018.

Her life story was the subject of the ESPN short film "Motorcycle Mary," which was released on ESPN's YouTube channel on Thursday.

The 21-minute film -- produced by Rachel Greenwald and Haley Watson, and directed by Watson -- made its premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival in June.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mary McGee dies: Subject of 'Motorcycle Mary' documentary was 87