Leeds vs Southampton lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injuries for Championship play-off final

Leeds and Southampton are both missing players as they prepare to do battle in today’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Both teams are looking for an instant return to the Premier League following last year’s respective relegations and ultimately made relatively light work of their semi-final assignments.

After tight and goalless first legs, they thrashed Norwich and West Brom respectively at home to tee-up a mouth-watering final clash.

Leeds looked on course for automatic promotion before a late-season blip, while Southampton’s record unbeaten run lasting 25 games was not enough to break into the top two in the end as Leicester and Ipswich went up instead.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will not have striker Patrick Bamford back for today’s huge game, after he was ruled out as he continues to suffer from a “minor trauma in a patella tendon.”

Pascal Struijk will also be absent, but Sam Byram has returned to training and could be involved.

For the Saints, goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and Juan Larios are still out, along with Stuart Armstrong.

Che Adams and Ross Stewart are both in contention though, with Southampton boss Russell Martin hailing Adams in particular for his efforts to return to fitness.

“We’re really delighted to have Che back and have Ross back training properly as well,” Martin said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He took a knock last week so it’s exciting for us and really great for Che.

“Probably would’ve been easy for Che being out of contract with the Euros around the corner to make himself unavailable, but he did everything he could to make himself available and come through training really well these last two days.”

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Injured: Struijk, Dallas, Bamford

Doubt: Byram

Predicted Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, Brooks, Armstrong, Fraser

Injured: Bazunu, Armstrong, Larios

Time and date: 3pm BST on Sunday May 26, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports