Leeds vs Leicester LIVE! Championship match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Battle: Leeds and Leicester lead the way in the Championship (Evening Standard)

Leeds vs Leicester – LIVE!

Leeds host Leicester in a huge game at the top of the Championship table tonight. While The Foxes lead the way in the second tier as four teams battle for automatic promotion, a win for Daniel Farke’s side at Elland Road would cut their lead down to just six points, potentially pulling them right back into the mix.

Leeds are on a roll, too. They have won eight consecutive games and head into tonight’s clash full of confidence. Though above Ipswich on only goal difference, a win against Leicester would be quite the statement of intent and put pressure on both the Tractor Boys and Southampton too.

Still, Enzo Maresca’s side will not make things easy. So good all season, they have often seemed a cut above everybody else in the second tier. Beaten last time out, they will be looking to respond. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Leeds vs Leicester latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Elland Road

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Leeds team news: Bamford missing

Leicester team news: Iheanacho available

Prediction: Draw

Leeds vs Leicester: The scene is set

18:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Calm before the storm...

👊 Counting down to kick-off! pic.twitter.com/kpm9lOTYwL — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 23, 2024

Leeds vs Leicester: Latest odds

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leeds: 10/11

Draw: 15/8

Leicester: 11/5

Leeds vs Leicester: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leeds wins: 49

Draws: 35

Leicester wins: 46

Leeds vs Leicester: Score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is a very tough one to call. Leeds are clearly the team in form, and won the reverse game 1-0 so perhaps have the psychological edge, too.

But this Leicester team have been considered certainties for the title since almost the opening game for a reason. A win here would be their biggest result of the season to date and surely end any lasting doubts.

Story continues

It should be a tight affair, and I'm going to sit on the fence with score draw, 1-1.

Leicester team news vs Leeds today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho should be available for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations. He will be vying for Jamie Vardy for a start.

Wilfred Ndidi is injured, but Kasey McAteer is in contention to return.

Leeds team news vs Leicester today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

It's a case of as you were for Leeds, who are still without five players including Patrick Bamford. Daniel James will be pushing for a start.

Leeds vs Leicester: TV channel and live stream today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

17:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Leeds vs Leicester in a huge Championship game tonight.

Kick-off from Elland Road is at 8pm GMT.