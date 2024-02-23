Leeds vs Leicester: Championship prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The biggest match of the Championship season so far takes place tonight as Leeds host title favourites Leicester in a huge game in the promotion race.
The Foxes remain in pole position to claim the title in a race which has appeared over for much of the season, but defeat at home to Middlesbrough has opened the door to the chasing pack despite a nine-point gap.
Leeds have won eight on the bounce to move into second on goal difference, helped by Southampton losing two of the last three and Ipswich have a wobble earlier in the month.
Another win for Daniel Farke's team will really see questions start to be asked for Leicester for the first time, while a defeat for Leeds will see them lose their grip on automatic promotion.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Leeds vs Leicester City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off today, Friday, February 23, 2024.
The match will take place at Elland Road.
Where to watch Leeds vs Leicester
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Leeds vs Leicester team news
It's a case of as you were for Leeds, who are still without five players including Patrick Bamford. Daniel James will be pushing for a start.
For Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho should be available for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations. He will be vying for Jamie Vardy for a start.
Wilfred Ndidi is injured, but Kasey McAteer is in contention to return.
Leeds vs Leicester prediction
This is a very tough one to call. Leeds are clearly the team in form, and won the reverse game 1-0 so perhaps have the psychological edge, too.
But this Leicester team have been considered certainties for the title since almost the opening game for a reason. A win here would be their biggest result of the season to date and surely end any lasting doubts.
It should be a tight affair, and I'm going to sit on the fence with score draw, 1-1.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Leeds wins: 49
Draws: 35
Leicester wins: 46
Leeds vs Leicester match odds
Leeds: 10/11
Draw: 15/8
Leicester: 11/5
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).