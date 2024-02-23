Leeds vs Leicester: Championship prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The biggest match of the Championship season so far takes place tonight as Leeds host title favourites Leicester in a huge game in the promotion race.

The Foxes remain in pole position to claim the title in a race which has appeared over for much of the season, but defeat at home to Middlesbrough has opened the door to the chasing pack despite a nine-point gap.

Leeds have won eight on the bounce to move into second on goal difference, helped by Southampton losing two of the last three and Ipswich have a wobble earlier in the month.

Another win for Daniel Farke's team will really see questions start to be asked for Leicester for the first time, while a defeat for Leeds will see them lose their grip on automatic promotion.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leeds vs Leicester City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off today, Friday, February 23, 2024.

The match will take place at Elland Road.

Leeds have won eight on the spin (Getty Images)

Where to watch Leeds vs Leicester

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Leeds vs Leicester team news

It's a case of as you were for Leeds, who are still without five players including Patrick Bamford. Daniel James will be pushing for a start.

For Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho should be available for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations. He will be vying for Jamie Vardy for a start.

Wilfred Ndidi is injured, but Kasey McAteer is in contention to return.

Leeds vs Leicester prediction

This is a very tough one to call. Leeds are clearly the team in form, and won the reverse game 1-0 so perhaps have the psychological edge, too.

But this Leicester team have been considered certainties for the title since almost the opening game for a reason. A win here would be their biggest result of the season to date and surely end any lasting doubts.

Story continues

It should be a tight affair, and I'm going to sit on the fence with score draw, 1-1.

Leicester City lost to Middlesbrough last time out (PA)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leeds wins: 49

Draws: 35

Leicester wins: 46

Leeds vs Leicester match odds

Leeds: 10/11

Draw: 15/8

Leicester: 11/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).