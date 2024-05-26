Leeds v Southampton LIVE: Championship play-off final result and reaction as Saints dramatically promoted

Leeds United and Southampton meet in a fascinating Championship play-off final at Wembley this afternoon with a place in the Premier League on the line.

The Championship’s third and fourth-placed finishers came through their semi-finals in relative comfort, each recording strong home second-leg victories after securing 0-0 draws on the road, to book their place in ‘the richest game in football’ – where victory is said to be worth more than £100m to the winning club.

The pair are seeking to make an immediate return to the top flight following last year’s relegation, having missed out to Leicester and Ipswich in a dramatic chase for automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke has helped reshape Leeds after last year’s relegation, while Russell Martin’s extreme possession and passing-based style of football has given Southampton a shot at playing top-flight football once again.

Leeds v Southampton - live updates

ANALYSIS: Play-off final offers immediate return – but can it really be different this time for Leeds or Southampton?

Leeds United FC 0 - 1 Southampton FC

FULL-TIME! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

17:09 , Luke Baker

Here’s the moment Southampton’s Premier League return was sealed!

FULL-TIME! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

17:07 , Luke Baker

Leeds’s play-off heartache continues. Six attempts to go up via the play-offs, six failures. But Southampton are back up and Russell Martin’s men will be playing Premier League football.

FULL-TIME! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

17:05 , Luke Baker

AND THEY’VE DONE IT! SOUTHAMPTON ARE BACK IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE.

At the first time of asking, they’ve bounced back from relegation and gone up through the Championship play-offs.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

17:03 , Luke Baker

90+10 mins: Saints fans in full, full voice now. Their team are just seconds away...

James’s cross is thumped all the way up to the halfway line and Southampton then win a throw-in on the right. They’re all but there!

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

17:02 , Luke Baker

90+9 mins: Leeds pumping the ball long. Crossed into the box and Anthony handballs it trying to control. Free-kick for Southampton.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

17:01 , Luke Baker

90+8 mins: Remember, nine minutes of injury-time were signalled but it will be more than that after the James and Walker-Peters head injuries.

McCarthy off his line again to punch away and Armstrong then completes the clearance up to Aribo. Leeds with a throw-in deep in their own half.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

17:00 , Luke Baker

90+7 mins: A throw-in and then a free-kick for Southampton in Leeds territory as Rodon commits the foul. This is vital seconds ticking off the clock.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:59 , Luke Baker

90+6 mins: McCarthy hasn’t been overly tested today but that could be the save that sends Southampton back to the Premier League. Still time for Leeds though as they throw men forward again.

McCarthy comes and claims a ball over the top.

SAVE! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:58 , Luke Baker

90+4 mins: Goalscorer Armstrong does his defensive duty, wins the ball back out wide and lashes clear. It’s 11 men behind the ball time for the Saints.

Leeds come again and James lets fly from distance. It’s low to McCarthy’s right and he sprawls to push it away! Leeds pressing for the equaliser.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:56 , Luke Baker

90+3 mins: Joseph does brilliantly down the right, cutting inside defenders and squaring the ball into the Southampton box but no Leeds player is there and it’s cleared.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:55 , Luke Baker

90+2 mins: After a protracted period, both James and Walker-Peters have their heads strapped up and will try to play on. We’ll resume with a drop ball

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:54 , Luke Baker

90 mins: A nasty clash of heads between Dan James and Kyle Walker-Peters, with both men receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Nine minutes of injury-time signalled but it may be more after this spell.

WATCH: Dan James thumps the crossbar

16:50 , Luke Baker

Millimetres away. Here was that James effort that absolutely clattered the bar for Leeds.

SO CLOSE! 🤏



Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:50 , Luke Baker

86 mins: James now fouled at the other end of the pitch by Downes, who finally gets a yellow card. It’s faintly remarkable that he hasn’t been booked yet in this game.

Leeds then come forward, Joseph cuts inside and feeds Rutter whose shit flies well over. That was a half-decent position squandered.

CROSSBAR! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:48 , Luke Baker

84 mins: OH MY WORD! THAT IS UNBELIEVABLE.

A lovely one-two on the edge of the box and the ball sits up for James to absolutely hammer the ball at goal. It flies past McCarthy and thunders off the underside of the crossbar but somehow stays out! Head in hands from Farke and the fans as Southampton scramble clear.

You can’t come closer than that!

SO CLOSE! 🤏



Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:46 , Luke Baker

82 mins: Bodies all over the pitch now as Ampadu the latest man to go down. He’s slow to get up but does so without treatment needed.

20-year-old attacker Mateo Joseph thrown on by Daniel Farke now as left-back Junior Firpo comes off. For Southampton, Edozie (who came on for the injured Brooks in the first half) is subbed off for Ryan Manning. We’re entering the endgame now.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:44 , Luke Baker

80 mins: Southampton half-clear the first cross from the corner and Gruev’s subsequent crosses to get the ball back in the mixer are blocked.

The Saints then earn a free-kick to relieve the pressure.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:43 , Luke Baker

79 mins: Adams caught out in defence, heading back towards his own goal and fouls Ampadu as the Wales international pinches the ball off him. Adams gets booked and free-kick beyond the left edge of the box for Leeds to curl in.

The cross is in a great area and headed behind for a corner.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:41 , Luke Baker

77 mins: The pace of James almost sees him in behind the Southampton defence but Stephens slides in to only concede a corner. Southampton have been superb at defending set-pieces this season and they are here again as McCarthy comes out to claim the cross.

Edozie goes down and gets some treatment for cramp. Legit or a time-wasting tactic? Daniel Farke thinks the latter judging by his remonstrations on the sideline with the fourth official.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:37 , Luke Baker

74 mins: Two more Leeds subs as Kamara and Summerville are hooked off, with Jaidon Anthony and Connor Roberts coming on.

Summerville was the Championship Player of the Year, so it’s a huge call by Daniel Farke to hook him but he’s not been a his best today at all.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:35 , Luke Baker

73 mins: This is the sixth time Leeds have been in some form of league play-offs and they have zero victories in their other five attempts. At the moment, they’re set to go 0-6.

Aribo hooks a cross in from the left but it’s far too looped, over the head of Adams and straight into the waiting hands of Meslier.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:33 , Luke Baker

70 mins: Standing ovation for Ryan Fraser as he’s subbed off, with fellow Scottish international Che Adams coming on. It means Armstrong will play from the right, with Adams through the middle.

This is likely Adams’ final game with the Saints as he’s out of contract in the summer. Can he go out with a bang?

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:32 , Luke Baker

68 mins: Leeds completely caught out defensively as Edozie can run clean through. Defenders do get back and Edozie cuts inside from the left to try to curl the ball into the far corner with his right foot but it’s curled wide.

Perhaps he should’ve been more positive in trying to burst clear of the defence.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:31 , Luke Baker

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:29 , Luke Baker

65 mins: Southampton corner from the left and Smallbone curls it in but it’s too easy for Meslier to claim. He releases Rutter for a quick Leeds counter but Fraser intercepts an attempted through-ball to Summerville.

Daniel Farke turns to his bench as Gnonto is subbed off with Dan James coming on. Pace option for pace option out wide. It hasn’t been Gnonto’s most effective game, in fairness.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:26 , Luke Baker

63 mins: Southampton have managed to regain a semblance of control after something of a Leeds onslaught in that opening 15 minutes. They’re the ones winning free-kicks in the opposition half now, with the latest seeing Smallbone earning a foul for tussling with Ampadu. Good defending from Firpo to clear the danger though.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:23 , Luke Baker

60 mins: Another foul, another Leeds free-kick, although Downes doesn’t like the referee’s decision as he outmuscles Rutter but is penalised.

McCarthy then does superbly to claim the free-kick as it’s lofted in and he throws the ball out quickly to try and set up a Southampton counter, although it eventually comes to nothing.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:20 , Luke Baker

57 mins: A little smirk from Gnonto as he draws the free-kick off Downes by cleverly moving his body in front of the Southampton midfielder. This is a great chance with a free-kick about 25 yards out towards the left...

But it’s woeful from Summerville. High, wide and not so handsome - poor effort.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:17 , Luke Baker

55 mins: Good start to the second half from Leeds but they’re still searching for a breakthrough. Summerville tries a backheel flick through to Piroe but it’s cut out.

Things getting frantic now as Leeds pinging in passes and running at defender but Southampton are scrambling clear. Some meaty challenges flying in as well.

16:15 , Luke Baker

52 mins: Summerville curls the ball in but Harwood-Bellis heads behind for a corner. That’s played short and Gruev dinked ball in is nodded out for a throw-in by Aribo

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:15 , Luke Baker

51 mins: Leeds forward again and Summerville’s long-range thunderbolt is blocked. The Leeds fans are starting to make some serious noise again.

Now their team have a free-kick right on the left edge of the box after Harwood-Bellis clatters into Rutter. Yellow card for the on-loan Man City defender and a dangerous position for the Whites.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:13 , Luke Baker

48 mins: Is that the closest Leeds have come? Aribo gets caught out and suddenly Gnonto is in the box, he chops inside, the ball falls to Piroe and Harwood-Bellis does brilliantly to block his shot that looked destined for the net.

The ball comes out to Summerville on the edge of the box and he tries to curl the ball into the far corner but not enough curl and it goes wide. Better from Leeds.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:11 , Luke Baker

47 mins: Southampton have flown out of the traps in this second half. They pressure Leeds and Stephens sees a shot from a promising position desperately blocked.

Leeds try to counter but the Saints retreat.

KICK-OFF! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:10 , Luke Baker

Back underway at Wembley. 45 minutes for Leeds to turn this around, otherwise Southampton are heading back to the Premier League,

HALF-TIME! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

16:03 , Luke Baker

WATCH: First-half highlights from Wembley

15:59 , Luke Baker

"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨



"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨

Clinical from Adam Armstrong! 🎯

Southampton fans celebrating the opener! 🥳

HALF-TIME! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:53 , Luke Baker

And that’s the half-time whistle. A really compelling first half at Wembley and Southampton are good value for their lead.

Adam Armstrong’s neat finish is the difference and only a top Meslier save prevented the Saints striker from making it 2-0. Work to do for Leeds in the second 45 minutes.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:52 , Luke Baker

45+5 mins: Unconvincing from Meslier but he flaps the ball clear from the corner.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:51 , Luke Baker

45+4 mins: Nice work by Downes who skips past a couple fo sliding challenges and slips in Armstrong. His shot is blocked for a corner - last chance before the break

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:49 , Luke Baker

45+3 mins: Another dangerous cross from Smallbone and Rodon does well to intercept and lash clear. Leeds holding on for half-time here.

SAVE! Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:48 , Luke Baker

45 mins: Smallbone whips a free-kick in from out on the right and it’s very clever as Armstrong nips towards the front post, takes a touch and fires across the goalkeeper. Meslier does brilliantly to get down to his right and push the ball away. Leeds then hack the second ball clear when a Southampton player should have been attacking the rebound.

Ryan Fraser booked as he kicks the ball away after a foul to stop Leeds counter-attacking. Silly yellow really.

Five minutes of added time to be played.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:45 , Luke Baker

43 mins: Over-eager from Summerville and he gets the second yellow card of the day. He lunges in on Harwood-Bellis in the Southampton box but is slightly over the top of the ball and he catches the Saints centre-back. Yellow card the correct call.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:44 , Luke Baker

42 mins: Better from Leeds in the closing stages of this first half as they have sustained possession in the Southampton half and pu a couple of speculative balls into the box.

OOOOF! Gruev and Downes both crunch in for a 50-50 ball and you can hear the ferocity of the collision. Almost feel sorry for the ball, the way it was smashed from both sides there.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:42 , Luke Baker

40 mins: Summerville forces a corner when his cross is blocked by Walker-Peters, who has largely kept the Dutchman quiet so far.

Summerville takes the corner himself and McCarthy is able to punch to the edge of the box before Southampton win a free-kick when Piroe is called for handball as the ball gets played back into the mixer.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:40 , Luke Baker

39 mins: First yellow card of the day is then quickly shown to Jan Bednarek. The Southampton centre-back cleans out Gnonto by going through the back of him and referee John Brooks has no choice but to book him.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:40 , Luke Baker

38 mins: Leeds haven’t really settled since that Southampton goal. They need to collect themselves and establish a proper foothold again as quickly as possible.

Downes clatters into Gray to concede a free-kick. The West Ham loanee is playing the enforcer role for Southampton so far today.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:37 , Luke Baker

34 mins: Ah, you hate to see it. David Brooks can’t move freely with that left shoulder injury, he’s holding his arm gingerly, and he has to be subbed off.

He looks absolutely distraught, covers his face with his shirt and is then in tears as he exits the field. Samuel Edozie comes on in his place.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:35 , Luke Baker

Fair to say Southampton fans enjoyed that goal!

WATCH: Adam Armstrong gives Southampton the lead at Wembley

15:33 , Luke Baker

Here’s Adam Armstrong’s opening goal. Neatly worked and well finished by Armstrong.

"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨



"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨

Clinical from Adam Armstrong! 🎯

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:32 , Luke Baker

30 mins: Bad news for Southampton as Brooks goes down clutching his left shoulder. He leaves the field for treatment, so the Saints temporarily down to 10. Hopefully the midfielder is able to continue.

He looks uncomfortable but will try to give it a go as he runs back on.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:30 , Luke Baker

27 mins: A great counter-attacking chance for Leeds as they pick up the Southampton corner and Gray strides forward. It’s a four on two in Leeds’ favour!

But Gray’s pass inside is misplaced under pressure from Downes. What an opportunity squandered.

Leeds 0-1 Southampton

15:28 , Luke Baker

26 mins: Wembley bouncing now with noise from Southampton supporters. That was a hammer blow for Leeds.

The Saints come forward again and Walker-Peters’ cross is blocked behind for a corner by Firpo

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Southampton (Armstrong 24’)

15:25 , Luke Baker

And it’s Southampton who take the lead, almost out of nothing!

The Leeds defence are caught napping - their defensive line is so disjointed. Ampadu steps forward deal with Smallbone and the Saints midfielder simply slips the ball through to Adam Armstrong in acres of space. Armstrong takes a couple of touches and lashes the ball into the corner past Meslier.

Nice finish and Southampton lead in this play-off final!

"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨



"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨

Clinical from Adam Armstrong! 🎯

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:25 , Luke Baker

23 mins: Rutter strides forward and a crescendo of noise builds as he feeds Gray on the overlap down the right. But the 18-year-old’s cross is too deep and out for a goal-kick.

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:22 , Luke Baker

20 mins: Summerville tries a reverse pass on the edge of the box to try and free Gnonto but perhaps he should have shot at goal instead, as it was blocked.

Tackles flying in from both sides now! The intensity has been compelling so far.

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:21 , Luke Baker

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:18 , Luke Baker

16 mins: The Southampton fans are now the louder as ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’ rings round Wembley. Although a decent rendition of ‘Marching On Together’ in response from Leeds supporters.

Gnonto goes down holding his back after a tussle with Stephens but didn’t look like there was much in it.

SAVE! Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:15 , Luke Baker

13 mins: And now the first save of the game. Smallbone goes for goal with a free-kick from 30 yards and Meslier springs to his right to push the ball behind for a corner. Decent enough strike.

Meslier then flaps at the cross from the subsequent corner but it runs harmlessly through. This is much better from Southampton

CHANCE! Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:14 , Luke Baker

12 mins: Southampton finally get their foot on the ball and play it around the back before attacking at pace. Nice work by Aribo in the build-up and Armstrong into the box on the right-hand side, cuts it back for Smallbone and only a desperate diving block by Rodon stops the shot going on target. Superb defending.

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:10 , Luke Baker

9 mins: Southampton look completely rattled here. This time Rutter darts into the box and only some panicked defending gets the ball away from him before a sliced clearance.

Firpo then slips in the wet and catches Brooks near halfway to give away the free-kick - some relief for Southampton at last.

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:09 , Luke Baker

7 mins: Summerville curls in the free-kick and Rodon leaps to keep the ball in play and nod it back across before Southampton thump clear. A bright start by Leeds, who have settled the better.

And Leeds come forward again - Gnonto into a shooting position and let’s fly but the connection isn’t right and it’s a simple gather for McCarthy in the Saints goal. Downes put Gnonto off well there.

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:07 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Most of the play in the Southampton half early on and Leeds livewire Gnonto has a dart down the right. Southampton’s attempt to play out from the back ends with Bednarek clumsily knocking the ball out of play.

Downes then commits the foul to give Leeds a free-kick out on the left which can be whipped in.

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:05 , Luke Baker

4 mins: Archie Gray, who becomes the youngest Leeds player to play at Wembley, strides forward with the ball after advantage was played for a foul on Rutter and lashes a shot at goal from 25 yards. It fizzes wide but good intent from the youngster.

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:04 , Luke Baker

It’s wet at Wembley

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:03 , Luke Baker

2 mins: Decent link-up between Gnonto and Gruev as Leeds probe early on but the ball runs out for a goal-kick. Southampton play it short, as is their MO under manager Russell Martin who prefers an extreme possession-based style.

KICK-OFF! Leeds 0-0 Southampton

15:01 , Luke Baker

The players look sodden but we’re underway at Wembley! Leeds or Southampton - who will secure an immediate Premier League return? £100m+ on the line for each club.

Leeds v Southampton

14:57 , Luke Baker

It’s pelting it down with rain at Wembley. This isn’t play-off final weather - where’s the glorious spring sunshine gone?!

The national anthem has been sung, we’re only a couple of minutes away from kick-off now

Daniel Farke discusses Leeds’ chances in the play-off final

14:55 , Luke Baker

Leeds boss Daniel Farke gives his pre-match thoughts

"This is why we all once started playing football, we wanted to be involved in important games" 🙌



"This is why we all once started playing football, we wanted to be involved in important games" 🙌

Daniel Farke is excited before the play-off final 🎙️

Leeds v Southampton

14:49 , Luke Baker

Fans are out in force at Wembley. This should be a cracking atmosphere.

How Kieran McKenna guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League’s promised land

14:43 , Luke Baker

Leeds and Southampton were both pipped to the Championship automatic promotion post by the fairytale story of Ipswich Town this season.

The Tractor Boys followed last season’s promotion from League 1 by immediately moving through the Championship to reach the promised land.

Lawrence Ostlere explores exactly how Kieran McKenna and co defied the odds:

How Kieran McKenna guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League’s promised land

Southampton fan celebrates with prosthetic leg during play-off win

14:31 , Luke Baker

A Southampton fan celebrated with a prosthetic leg as the club secured a spot in the Championship play-off final. The Saints beat West Brom 3-1 in the second leg of their crunch tie to secure a place at Wembley, following a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns in the first leg.

During the jubilant scenes at St Mary’s, one fan even took “limbs” to the next level, waving a prosthetic leg in the air.

Southampton boss says fans ‘let themselves down’ in clash with West Brom after Championship playoff win

14:23 , Luke Baker

Southampton manager Russell Martin expressed hope ugly scenes involving rival fans would not tarnish a “beautiful moment” after leading his side to Wembley with a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Adam Armstrong’s brace following Will Smallbone’s opener propelled Saints into the Championship play-off final against Leeds United on May 26.

Home fans spilled on to the pitch to celebrate moving a step closer to an immediate Premier League return but trouble flared when some clashed with visiting supporters in front of the away end. Martin condemned the crowd disorder on a raucous evening at St Mary’s as he turns his attention to clinching promotion at the national stadium.

“I haven’t seen it but I think it’s unnecessary and I’m pretty sure it will be a real, real minority,” said Martin. “Our fans were amazing tonight. For those who did do that, if it tarnishes the night we’ve had and the win we’ve had and getting to Wembley in any way then they’ve let themselves down.”

Southampton fans in clash with West Brom supporters after Championship playoff win

I’m kind of a big deal! Actor Will Ferrell becomes minority investor in Leeds

14:15 , Luke Baker

Will Ferrell is the latest celebrity to become a minority investor in Leeds, the PA news agency understands.

Hollywood actor Ferrell, 56, has bought a stake in Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises, joining the likes of Russell Crowe, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Three-time major winner Spieth confirmed he and fellow American Thomas bought minority shares in the Championship promotion chasers last summer.

Ferrell is co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.

Leeds v Southampton team news

14:12 , Luke Baker

The line-ups are pretty much as we expected although Southampton have listed Ryan Fraser as part of the midfield three, with Joe Aribo further forward but they could easily be switched.

With Patrick Bamford out injured, Joel Piroe leads the line for Leeds.

Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Fraser, Downes, Smallbone; Aribo, Armstrong, Brooks

Leeds v Southampton team news

14:06 , Luke Baker

The teams are out for today’s Wembley final:

Ruthless Leeds near to ending play-off curse as Daniel Farke’s reforged side close in on promotion

13:55 , Luke Baker

Perhaps it only took Leeds United 37 years to master the play-offs. The oldest curse in the Football League’s end-of-season exercise in delight and dejection may only have another 10 days left to run. Leeds, beaten in the second tier’s inaugural final in 1987, invariably unsuccessful in such knockout ties ever since, will be marching on together down Wembley Way after a display of blistering brilliance.

Their promotion specialist of a manager, Daniel Farke, subjected his former club Norwich to a harrowing night as Leeds transformed their form and the mood. They lost their way and their automatic play-off place in the last six weeks of the season. And then, suddenly, came a display to support the theory they had it in them to be the best side in the Championship this season. They outwitted Norwich even before they outsprinted and outran them. Opposing fans are fond of chanting that Leeds are falling apart: Elland Road reverberated to it, the Leeds supporters launching into a mocking chorus as Norwich collapsed and capitulated, three goals down by half-time, perhaps fortunate to only lose by four.

Raucous and rousing, Elland Road was rocking, almost 40,000 white scarves swirling in the Yorkshire night. After the drabness of the first-leg stalemate at Carrow Road came an evening infused with energy and electricity. Leeds played like men possessed, Norwich like a group trapped in the eye of a storm. It felt all the stranger that Leeds had lost their last two home matches. There was no danger of a hat-trick. Instead, the treble may belong to Farke, on course to take a team into the Premier League for the third time in his last three seasons at this level. The first two were with Norwich; now the German ended their chances of a top-flight return.

Read Richard Jolly’s full report after Leeds’s semi-final second-leg demolition of Norwich:

Ruthless Leeds near to ending play-off curse as they close in on promotion

Paris Hilton sends Leeds good luck video ahead of Championship play-off final

13:45 , Luke Baker

If you had American socialite Paris Hilton sending Leeds a good luck video ahead of the Championship play-off final on your pre-match bingo card then, erm... Congrats I guess? And can I have next week’s lottery numbers?

For those of us more on the baffled end of the spectrum, here’s The Simple Life star wishing her beloved boys in white all the best...

Play-off final offers immediate return – but can it really be different this time for Leeds or Southampton?

13:36 , Luke Baker

After just one season away, they’re back in the Premier League, a play-off final victory at Wembley seeing the despair of 12 months ago turn to joy now, optimism fuelled once more that this time it can be different, this time they can remain among the elite and become a sustainable, sustained, top-flight side.

Just one thing to decide: the actual team to which that opening paragraph can be applied. Leeds United or Southampton, either way it still chimes true – two of last year’s fallen trio, one will join another in bouncing straight back up.

Leicester City are already there and, just as last year’s three promoted sides succumbed to an immediate drop, last term’s three relegated names have gone the distance to reclaim their spot among England’s 20 finest. Ipswich Town, of course, are the outlier here. They were in neither the Premier League nor the Championship last year, the story of the Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna one which is infrequently repeated and impressive in its own right – but also a total one-off in the story of year-to-year promotions and relegations.

The knock-on of that is that only one of Saints or Leeds can earn the right to go straight back up now while the loser will face another arduous second-tier campaign; Leeds ended the regular season in third, one place and three points above their Wembley foes, but Saints triumphed in a final-day meeting between the teams, 2-1 at Elland Road.

Read Karl Matchett’s full analysis ahead of today’s play-off final:

Can it really be different this time for Leeds or Southampton?

Early Southampton team news

13:27 , Luke Baker

Southampton are not thought to have any fresh fitness concerns. Stuart Armstrong and Gavin Bazunu remain out.

Predicted Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Aribo, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks, Armstrong, Fraser.

Early Leeds team news

13:21 , Luke Baker

Patrick Bamford will miss the final having not recovered sufficiently from his knee injury to feature. Sam Byram could be fit to start though, after returning to training ahead of the game.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

How can I watch Leeds v Southampton?

13:16 , Luke Baker

Leeds vs Southampton is due to kick off at 3pm BST on Sunday 26 May at Wembley Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Championship play-off final live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the latter channel from 2pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Everything you need to know about Leeds v Southampton

13:12 , Luke Baker

A place in the Premier League is on the line as Leeds United and Southampton meet in the Championship play-off final.

The third and fourth-placed finishers came through their semi-finals in relative comfort, each recording strong home second-leg victories after securing 0-0 draws away from home in the first leg, to book their place in this decider.

The pair are seeking to make an immediate return to the top flight having missed out to Leicester and Ipswich in the chase for automatic promotion places.

For which fervent fanbase will it be a famous day at Wembley? Here’s everything you need to know:

Is Leeds v Southampton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch play-off final

Leeds v Southampton - Championship play-off final

12:42 , Luke Baker

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton.

Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season but the winner of ‘football’s richest game’ at Wembley will earn an immediate return to the promised land.

Stick with us for full live coverage