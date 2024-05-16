Is Leeds v Norwich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Championship play-off semi-final

Leeds and Norwich vie for a place in the play-off final (Nigel French/PA Wire)

After a goalless first leg, Leeds and Norwich vie for a trip to Wembley as they look to take a step towards a Premier League return.

Their Carrow Road stalemate leaves the Championship play-off semi-final finely poised as the pair jostle with Southampton and West Brom for promotion.

Leeds will be confident back on home turf having finished so far ahead of their opponents in the table.

But Norwich showed steel to deny Daniel Farke’s side clear chances at the weekend to leave themselves in with a shout of a place in the play-off final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leeds vs Norwich?

The second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 16 May at Elland Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Daniel James passed a fitness test to feature off the bench for Leeds in the first leg, though Patrick Bamford wil again miss out. Pascal Struijk’s season is over due to injury.

Norwich suffered a scare when Josh Sargent appeared to aggravate an ankle problem late on at Carrow Road, but David Wagner suggested he was confident that Sargent would be able to battle through it to start again. A calf injury for Ashley Barnes is more of a concern.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Gnonto, Gray, Summerville; Rutter.

Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean; Rowe, Sara, Sainz; Sargent.

Odds

Leeds win 3/5

Norwich win 9/2

Prediction

Leeds 3-1 Norwich (3-1 agg.)

