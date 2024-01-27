Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Latest FA Cup fourth round updates as hosts take lead

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: FA Cup updates

31’ GOAL! - Anthony opens the scoring for hosts (LEE 1-0 PLA)

Leeds United FC 1 - 0 Plymouth Argyle FC

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:23

Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:23

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:23

Delay in match because of an injury Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:20

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:18

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Mustapha Bundu replaces Callum Wright.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:18

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Matt Butcher replaces Caleb Roberts.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:18

Offside, Leeds United. Georginio Rutter is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:15

Attempt missed. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:18

Attempt blocked. Caleb Roberts (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:15

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jaidon Anthony.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:13

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ilia Gruev.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:15

Attempt blocked. Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Hardie.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:07

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

16:06

Second Half begins Leeds United 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:49

First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:49

Foul by Joël Piroe (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:47

Attempt missed. Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Rodon.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:46

Hand ball by Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:44

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:36

Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:37

Foul by Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:34

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:33

Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:31

Goal! Leeds United 1, Plymouth Argyle 0. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:30

Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:31

Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:28

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:28

Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:25

Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:23

Offside, Leeds United. Joël Piroe is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:23

Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:23

Offside, Leeds United. Georginio Rutter is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:20

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:20

Attempt blocked. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:18

Offside, Leeds United. Joël Piroe is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:17

Attempt saved. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:23

Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:17

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bali Mumba.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:20

Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:17

Attempt saved. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:17

Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:13

Offside, Leeds United. Wilfried Gnonto is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:13

Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilia Gruev following a set piece situation.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:11

Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:09

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:06

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:04

Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Mickel Miller with a cross.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

15:01

First Half begins.

Leeds vs Plymouth Argyle line-ups

14:20 , Mike Jones

Leeds XI: Meslier, Byram, Shackleton, Cooper, Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, Georginio, Anthony, Gnonto, Piroe

Plymouth Argyle XI: Hazard, Mumba, Hardie, Whittaker, Wright, Miller, Gibson, Randell, Galloway, Phillips, Roberts

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

14:00

