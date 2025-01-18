Lee scores 33, hits game-winning 3 with 5.6 left to give Princeton an 81-80 victory over Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 33 points that included a game-winning 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 5.6 seconds left to give Princeton an 81-80 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Cade Haskins' 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining gave Dartmouth an 80-78 lead before Lee hit the game-winner. The Big Green turned the ball over on their final possession.

Lee also had eight rebounds for the Tigers (13-4, 2-0 Ivy League). Caden Pierce added 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Dalen Davis finished with 11 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Tigers.

Ryan Cornish led the way for the Big Green (7-8, 1-1) with 20 points and three steals. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 16 points and nine rebounds for Dartmouth. Haskins also had 12 points.

___

