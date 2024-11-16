🚨 Lee Carsley confirms Villa defender has left England camp with injury

Lee Carsley has confirmed Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has left the England camp ahead of the Nations League clash with Ireland due to the injury sustained in Thursday's win over Greece.

Konsa limped off at half-time with an apparent hip injury, and the interim Three Lions boss has revealed he has been sent back to his club as a precaution, making him the 10th player to withdraw during this international break.

"He's been assessed by the medical team. The scan results are back, & now he'll go back to Villa this afternoon. Like I said, we won't take any risk of any of the players. Apart from Ezri we're in good condition"

The news will come as a major concern to Unai Emery, who has already seen Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen suffer injury on national team duty.

Villa, who have lost their four games in all competitions, are next in action on Saturday November 23rd when they host Crystal Palace.

📸 Justin Setterfield - 2024 Getty Images