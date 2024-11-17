Lee Carsley confirms Thomas Tuchel meeting as England handover begins

Time’s up: Lee Carsley (AFP via Getty Images)

Lee Carsley admitted his relief at rounding off his interim England tenure with Nations League promotion and says he plans to meet Thomas Tuchel “in the next few weeks” to start the handover process.

Carsley’s side thrashed Republic of Ireland 5-0 at Wembley to ensure they will return to the top tier of the Nations League for the competition’s next cycle in 2026.

It also means that Tuchel will take charge in the New Year with all eyes on World Cup qualification, without the need for a Nations League playoff in March.

The German, whose appointment on an 18-month contract through to the World Cup was confirmed last month, did not attend either game during this month’s international break, but Carsley is planning to leave his successor a detailed brief before returning to the U21 post.

I feel like I’ve been out of my comfort zone but not beyond my capability. I’ve never felt I was drowning or struggling

Lee Carsley

“I’m trying to put together a debrief on all three camps,” he explained. “I will put together a document, hopefully go meet and him and present what we think and we’ve found.

“Our job for us as U21 staff is to support the senior manager as much as we can, find out what he needs. I’m looking forward to meeting him in the next few weeks.”

Back-to-back victories this month have offered a form of redemption for Carsley, who faced heavy criticism following the defeat to Greece at Wembley in October.

Prior to that result, the former Everton midfielder had appeared the favourite to get the job on a full-time basis, though it subsequently emerged that Tuchel had already signed his contract.

“I feel like I’ve been out of my comfort zone but not beyond my capability,” he added. “I’ve never felt I was drowning or struggling. I’ve taken the confidence that we’re okay, we’ll be fine. We’ve got stronger as the windows have gone on.

“I’m still gutted about Greece at home. Even though we won five out of six, I go straight to the game we should gave won at Wembley. It’s definitely a lonely place, that dugout, when you’re not winning at Wembley.

“The positive thing is we showed we can do it. It’s a positive thing when you have coaches in the building that are capable. I’ve enjoyed it. It is tough. You get used to that awkwardness and that bit of nerves.

“You’re constantly thinking of the next camp, the next squad, who’s playing well, constantly watching Greece and Ireland. Unhealthily watching the opposition, but that’s the way I am and the staff are. The relief of promotion is a big thing. Maybe in a couple of days I’ll look back and think its been quite enjoyable.”