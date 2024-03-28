LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Cheers in Balenciaga With Daughter Zhuri, Jennifer Hudson and Son David Otunga Jr. Pop in Red, and More Star Style at LA Lakers Games Through the Years

Fashion week isn’t the only place where celebrities sit front row in designer threads. Over the course of several years, court-side seats at basketball games have been the best place to see the stars in their best casualwear from major brands, fashion houses and pieces emblazoned with their favorite team’s logo and athletes.

Most recently, Savannah James, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, fashioned some designer looks as well as EGOT award winner and talk show host Jennifer Hudson.

Ahead, see more celebrity style at the Los Angeles Lakers games through the years.

At the Lakers-Indiana Pacers game on Sunday, LeBron James’ wife Savannah James opted for Balenciaga’s Tape Type ripped pocket hoodie in gray with their daughter Zhuri.

While sitting court-side for the Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers game on March 22, Jennifer Hudson sported a pair of black Gucci combat boots with red laces. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., also showed his support with a tribute shirt featuring 76ers star Allen Iverson with Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez elevated her casual apparel when she attended the Lakers-Golden State Warriors game on March 16. She wore wide-leg jeans with a pair of glittering boots by Jimmy Choo, and topped off her look with a tweed jacket courtesy of Chanel’s 2024 resort collection. She also accessorized with a Chanel purse.

Adele and Rich Paul made the Lakers-Warriors game on Oct. 19 their date night with a stylish showing. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer fashioned a custom Altuzarra look in leather with a monographed Louis Vuitton coat, which she draped over her shoulders.

While Justine Skye kept it casual at the Lakers-Boston Celtics game on Dec. 13, 2022, Hailey Bieber opted for a few high-fashion elements to her look. The model wore a vest courtesy of the Coperni spring 2023 collection. She wore pointed toe black heels and accessorized with a Saint Laurent handbag.

