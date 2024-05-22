LeBron James Tells Caitlin Clark to 'Put Your Blinders on' amid Indiana Fever Losing Streak

The NBA's all-time leading scorer shared advice for the WNBA rookie after her team suffered a 0-4 start to the season

From one basketball legend to another!

During a recent episode Mind the Game Pod, LeBron James' podcast co-hosted by former player JJ Reddick, the 39-year-old Lakers star shared some words of wisdom for WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark.

Clark, 22, and her team, the Indiana Fever, have struggled at the start of the WNBA season, losing all four of their games so far.

Some analysts and fans have argued that the losing streak is a sign Clark isn't as dominant as many predicted her to be, but an adjustment period between the collegiate level and the pros has always been an expected transition for any athlete.

With 21 seasons in the NBA under his belt and a similar trajectory of rising to fame before making his professional debut, James offered Clark some advice as she continues to search for WNBA success.

"My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be, be a horse, man," James said, before referencing the Kentucky Derby. "Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft."

The NBA's all-time leading scorer also advised Clark to "kind of keep your mouth shut" and "just learn from the vets" during her first professional season. "When they ask, voice your opinion if they want your opinion early because everybody is looking for you to say anything and they're gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing," he added.

The pressure on Clark to succeed has become one of the most talked-about storylines this season. During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird said Clark is facing more pressure than any WNBA player that's come before her.



"Let's not forget that she probably has, arguably, the most pressure that any women's basketball player has ever had coming into the WNBA. I mean, sometimes it feels like the weight of the WNBA is on her shoulders," Bird, 43, told Eisen.

"That is both a compliment and warranted in a lot of ways but also may be a little bit unfair to put so much on her," the former Seattle Storm star added.

Gregory Shamus/Getty From Left: Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides and Caitlin Clark

When Clark appeared on Good Morning America before the season began, she was asked about the pressure she faces going into the league. "Honestly, I feel like it's something that just comes with it and honestly, I don't feel a lot of it," she said.

"I think it's kind of just come with how I've carried myself and how I've gone about my business every single day and I think that's what I try to do the most," she continued, adding, "But at the same time, I always remind myself this is a team sport. I have a lot of people to rely on, and then outside of basketball, I always rely on my friends and my family to be there and support me."

