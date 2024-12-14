LeBron James misses another Lakers game; coach JJ Redick remains mum on star's return

How long will the Los Angeles Lakers be without LeBron James?

Time will tell. JJ Redick will not.

James has been away from the Lakers since Wednesday for what Redick has called personal reasons. James missed their game in Minnesota – another loss – on Friday night for soreness in his left foot. He missed last Sundays game – a win against Portland – with the same ailment.

When asked before the Timberwolves game if he knew when James would return, Redick replied: No.

James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, has missed two of 25 games after saying before the season that one of his goals was playing in all 82 regular-season games. The Lakers are scheduled to play again Sunday, at home against Memphis. They are 13-12 and have dropped eight of their past 11 games.

In James' 23 starts, the Lakers are 12-11. He has registered 13 double-doubles, seven triple-doubles and averages 23 points, 8 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Meanwhile, his son Bronny is playing in the G League and scored a career-high 30 points in his first road game with the South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Earlier this season, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son combo to play in the NBA at the same time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LeBron James misses Lakers game with injury; JJ Redick quiet on status