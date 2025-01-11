Leao believes Milan ‘deserved’ better vs. Cagliari: “We need to look at ourselves”

Once again, against a team of ‘lesser’ quality, AC Milan were held to a draw at San Siro, and Rafael Leao has spoken about the result.

We have seen it so often this season already, and it seems we will keep seeing it. Milan struggle against teams that make life difficult, and there is not really an alternative. Cagliari already proved they can be frustrating earlier this season, and this was the case once again.

In the first half, the game was quite even. Both teams struggled to create any chances of note, with the game instead being quite back and forth with a lack of quality. The second half could have been so different though.

Alvaro Morata gave the Rossoneri the lead five minutes after the break, but the Diavolo did not capitalise and conceded an easy goal from a counter-attack minutes later.

After the game, Leao spoke to Sky about the performance, Conceicao’s impact and where Milan must go from here, Milan News have relayed his comments.

How do you see this draw? What did the coach say?

“We wanted to win to get back up in the standings. The first half was a bit strange, we didn’t create many clear chances. In the second half, we were a bit better, then they found the goal on the counterattack following a mistake of ours. But in my opinion, we deserved a different result in the end.”

What kind of season is this? Is it a bit strange?

“We have to look at ourselves, we have to keep working. In a few days, there is another very important match there and we want to go there to win.”

What does Conceicao bring?

“Mentality, the desire to always be in the opponent’s half, never give up. That’s what we’re trying to do in every game, he’s been here a short time but he’s already put his ideas in.”

Did Reijnders’ position in the first half take away space?

“Well, a bit so-so. Sometimes Theo was wide and I was Tijji in the middle, but if we stayed still it was easier for Cagliari. In the second half, we changed and it went a bit better.”

Today you played a lot centrally, as a finisher. Is this an idea for the future?

“The coach leaves me free. Then there is what I feel on the pitch. If I look at Fofana in a space inside, otherwise I stay out. Then I have to understand where to go and where not to, he leaves me free. If I can be more central even better because I am closer to the goal.”

So you like playing central?

“I have no problem, I play where the coach puts me and I just want to help the team win”.