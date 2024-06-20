Leaked Euros team for today once again bad news for Chelsea players

There has been a team leak for one of the Euros matches on today and as expected, it is going to be bad news for some Chelsea players if true.

The Euros are now well underway and actually, they have probably been one of the best Euro competitions ever played so far.

There has been goals galore in every game, and every game has also provided bags of entertainments with both sides just going for it and playing without fear.

There’s been some Chelsea involvement already in the tournament of course, but perhaps not as much as we expected or would have predicted a short time ago.

Conor Gallagher came on as a second half sub for England in their opening group win, but it looks like he will be lucky to get much more than the odd cameo appearances at the moment.

Cole Palmer wasn’t used at all and it looks like he will be lucky to even get on at this rate.

Gallagher and Palmer on the bench again today

Palmer will be hoping for some minutes at least today

If the leaked team below is current, and to be honest it will be because it’s also what the tabloids are using as the predicted team, which is never wrong because it is the actual team but they obviously just have to label it as predicted, then both Gallagher and Palmer start on the bench for England this evening in their 5pm kick off group match against Denmark.

England expected XI to face Denmark tonight: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Guehi, Walker, Trent, Rice, Jude, Foden, Saka; Kane https://t.co/16GnVEDkz4 — Sam C (@SamC_reports) June 20, 2024

Palmer looked frustrated in the last game was he was clearly told to warm up intensively in the view to coming off the bench. But for some reason Gareth Southgate ignored him and he was left clutching his England shirt just watching on frustrated like the rest of us.

Let’s hope that both players get on the pitch today!