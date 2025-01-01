League One and Two: Wycombe go top, Birmingham held, Barnsley beat Wrexham; Walsall win 2-1
Wycombe go top of League One with 2-1 win against Exeter after 94th minute penalty
Birmingham held to 1-1 draw at Stockport, Wrexham lose 2-1 to Barnsley who move up to sixth
Walsall extend lead at top of League Two with 2-1 win against Notts County
Huddersfield v Wigan postponed due to "severe localised flooding" and Crawley v Charlton also off due to waterlogged pitch
