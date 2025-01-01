League One and Two: Wycombe go top, Birmingham held, Barnsley beat Wrexham; Walsall win 2-1

Yahoo Sports

6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.