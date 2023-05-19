Leafs part ways with Kyle Dubas after 5 seasons as general manager

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Kyle Dubas parted ways on Friday, ending his five-year run as the team's general manager.

The decision came a week after the Florida Panthers eliminated Toronto from the playoffs in five games. Dubas was finally able to construct a roster that pushed the Leafs past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, but the Panthers made quick work of them in Round 2.

Toronto enjoyed tremendous regular-season success during Dubas's tenure, making the playoffs each year. The results did not follow in the playoffs, prompting annual questions about the team's roster construction as an enormous portion of its salary cap was taken up by John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Dubas made a number of moves in an effort to get Toronto over the hump in 2022-23, bringing in veterans like Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari, Luke Schenn and Jake McCabe at the trade deadline. Other notable players acquired via trade in the Dubas era include Matt Murray, Mark Giordano, Nick Foligno, Jake Muzzin and Tyson Barrie.

The Leafs hired Kyle Dubas as their general manager in 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

It's unclear what the future holds for Dubas, as the 37-year-old said in his end-of-season media availability that he would take some time off before accepting a job with another team.

“I definitely don’t have it in me to go anywhere else," Dubas said on May 15. "It will be either [in Toronto] or it will be taking time to recalibrate, reflect on the seasons here. You won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere. I can’t put (my family) through that after this year.”

Dubas had been linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins after they overhauled their front office by firing president Brian Burke and general manager Ron Hextall in April. Barring a change of heart, Dubas figures to be off the table for the Penguins and others.

Dubas may have been the first domino to fall in what could be a transformational summer for the Maple Leafs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe faces an uncertain future, while the team's core could also see a shakeup.