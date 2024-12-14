Leaders Liverpool 'phenomenal in face of adversity'

Liverpool may have dropped points against Fulham - but the performance given by Arne Slot's 10 men only served to reiterate their title credentials.

Twice the Premier League leaders fell behind following Andy Robertson's 17th-minute red card, and on both occasions they found an answer despite their numerical deficit at Anfield.

Liverpool played 89 minutes with 10 players, including stoppage-time, but an 86th-minute equaliser by the returning Diogo Jota earned reward for their impressive efforts in an enthralling encounter.

Perhaps the biggest compliment on Saturday was offered by Fulham's Antonee Robinson.

"Credit to them, it didn't feel like they had 10 men at all," the left-back said.

"They took a lot of risks pushing men high and they were rewarded for it. They piled the pressure on and were really positive."

Not only did Liverpool battle to a point despite the circumstances, but title rivals Arsenal failed to capitalise as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton.

It meant the Reds, who saw their advantage cut after last weekend's Merseyside derby was postponed because of severe weather, extended their lead to five points before nearest challengers Chelsea host Brentford on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

"Liverpool were phenomenal. They went down to 10 men and didn't feel sorry for themselves," former Premier League striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was a brilliant game. I thought Liverpool were phenomenal in the face of adversity."

Liverpool have won 19 and lost just one of 23 games since Dutchman Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and they also sit top of the Champions League table with a perfect record in that competition.

With 10 men, against a Fulham side enjoying the club's best start to a Premier League season since 2003, the Reds still ended the match with more than 60% possession and led a host of attacking metrics including shots, big chances and touches in the opposition box.

The trick, according to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, was to "stay calm" - although he added that is "easier to say than do".

"A great comeback, it is very positive. It's disappointing having 10 men but we showed fight," Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

Since his Premier League debut for Liverpool in September 2020, no player has more goals as a substitute in the competition than Diogo Jota (eight) [Getty Images]

There were no complaints from Slot regarding Robertson's early dismissal, after the left-back - earlier injured in a high tackle by Issa Diop - denied Harry Wilson a goalscoring opportunity.

Instead, Slot praised Robertson for embodying the spirit shown by the side for the remainder of the match.

"The character the team showed, that is what Robbo showed," Slot said.

"Nothing to blame him [for], [only praise for] the character showed in wanting to continue because he got quite a hard knock. Unfortunately, it led to a deserved red card."

On his team's performance, the Liverpool boss said: "I don't think I could've asked for more from my players, especially after going down to 10 men.

"It's an emotional game and we were a man down. It's frustrating [but] it's good to see our performance after so many setbacks."

He added: "Being a goal down twice, it's all going against you. I thought we were outstanding."