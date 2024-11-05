Le Moyne Dolphins to host the CSU Northridge Matadors on Wednesday

CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-1)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts CSU Northridge.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Dolphins averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

CSU Northridge went 9-7 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Matadors gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press