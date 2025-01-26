Lazio vs Fiorentina | Serie A | Team News & Probable Lineups

At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Lazio will host Fiorentina in a direct clash for European spots. The contest kicks off on Sunday, 20:45 local time.

Lazio Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineup

Nuno Tavares picked up a thigh injury against Real Sociedad, so he’s been added to the list of absentees alongside Matias Vecino, Patric and Manuel Lazzari. Therefore, Marco Baroni will resort to Luca Pellegrini who will join Mario Gila and Alessio Romagnoli in the defensive line, in addition to Adam Marusic who’s the favorite over Elseid Hysaj at right-back.

Matteo Guendouzi and Nicolo Rovella are tipped to maintain their spots in the middle of the park at the expense of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, while the attacking unit should remain intact with Taty Castellanos joined by Gustav Isaksen, Boulaye Dia and club captain Mattia Zaccagni.

Lazio (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

Fiorentina Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineup

Raffaele Palladino will be without Edoardo Bove who had a major health scare against Inter a couple of months ago, while Andrea Colpani and former Lazio stalwart Danilo Cataldi are doubtful for the contest. David De Gea will start between the sticks, while Marin Pongracic and Pietro Comuzzo will be vying for a spot at the back alongside Dodo, Luca Ranieri and Robin Gosens.

Yacine Adli and Rolando Mandragora should form the double pivot, while Albert Gudmundsson, Lucas Beltran and Lazio youth product Michael Folorunsho are expected to act as Moise Kean’s supporting crew, although Riccardo Sottil could be an option on the wings.

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dodò, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Adli, Mandragora; Gudmundsson, Beltran, Folorunsho; Kean.