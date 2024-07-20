Lazio have targeted Simeone and Lauriente for improved attack

Lazio are close to a deal worth €13m for Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté and hope to bring Giovanni Simeone in from Napoli.

The Aquile are rebuilding their squad under new coach Marco Baroni, having sold captain and star centre-forward Ciro Immobile to Besiktas, while Felipe Anderson left as a free agent.

According to Sportitalia, the negotiations are progressing well with Sassuolo for Laurienté, who already agreed personal terms with a slightly increased salary at €1.5m per season.

The offer on the table is currently €12m plus bonuses and the asking price from relegated Sassuolo is €15m plus add-ons, so they are likely to reach an agreement in the middle.

Laurienté and Simeone on Lazio wish-list

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia claim that Lazio are also ready to approach Napoli for striker Simeone, who is finding his role increasingly diminished under new coach Antonio Conte.

There had already been some interest in January and he turned 29 earlier this month.

The son of Diego Simeone would relish following in his father’s footsteps, as Cholo wore the Aquile jersey from 1999 to 2003.