Lazio Summer Signing Could Be Set To Leave as Early as January

Although he only signed for Lazio in the summer, Gaetano Castrovilli is already being linked with an exit.

The Background

The 27-year-old rose to prominence during his time at Fiorentina and was even part of Italy’s Euro 2020 winning squad. However, a series of devastating knee injuries derailed his career, so the Tuscan club decided to release him last summer. Lazio pounced on the opportunity to sign the midfielder on a free transfer, betting on the player’s undoubted talent.

Slow Start

However, Castrovilli has yet to showcase his prowess at the Stadio Olimpico. He also missed a month or so due to a meniscus problem that required a small surgical procedure. During his time out, Fisayo Dele-Basiru proved his worth, thus leaving Castrovilli at the bottom of Marco Baroni’s midfield pecking order.

Lazio Consider Releasing Gaetano Castovilli

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), the Biancocelesti could decide to part ways with the Italian in January, either by releasing him from his contract (which will expire in June) or allowing him to sign for a new club for free. This won’t constitute a capital loss for Lazio since they had also acquired him for free.

Crucial Weeks for Castrovilli

Therefore, the Roman newspaper believes the next few contests will be decisive on this front. If Castrovilli fails to earn playing and prove he can contribute to the cause, his spell in the Italian capital could be cut short. In this case, Lazio would have some room on their Serie A squad in case they decide to sign a new midfielder in January. However, it should be noted that the former Fiorentina has been omitted from the Europa League list.