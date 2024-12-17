Lazio midfielder Dele-Bashiru in car accident

According to Il Messaggero, Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in a car accident this weekend, but he is still fit enough to be in the squad for tonight’s Serie A game against Inter.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 GMT to complete the Week 16 fixtures.

The midfielder was named in the squad list by coach Marco Baroni this morning, although there had been a little doubt over his fitness levels.

Accident for Dele-Bashiru

Il Messaggero newspaper’s online edition claims Dele-Bashiru was involved in an accident driving his Lamborghini in the Italian Capital on Saturday evening.

He was unhurt and teammate Tijjani Noslin was the first to rush to his aid, having seen the incident.

Dele-Bashiru scored on Thursday in the 3-1 Europa League victory away to Ajax, which kept the Biancocelesti on top of the table.

It was his third goal of the season in 12 competitive games for Lazio, along with two assists.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is on loan with an option to buy from Hatayspor.