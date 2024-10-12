Lazio could offer Pedro a new contract up to age 39

Following his recent spectacular form, Pedro is reportedly in talks for a new contract at Lazio, even though he turns 38 next summer.

The former Spain international spent most of his career at Barcelona, then had five years at Chelsea before coming to Italy in September 2020.

Following one year at Roma, he moved across the city for free to their rivals Lazio and this is where he flourished.

Pedro still enjoying life at Lazio

His current deal only runs to the end of the season, but he has been a huge influence with two goals and two assists in five games between Serie A and the Europa League.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, this has prompted Lazio to offer Pedro a new contract to June 2026.

The forward will celebrate his 38th birthday in July 2025, so that deal would take him all the way up to the age of 39.

He was in his home of Tenerife to receive a special award and revealed how much he enjoys the fact the Lazio DJ plays ‘Pedro’ by Raffaella Carra’ after the game when he scores.