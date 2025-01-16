Lazio Continue to Monitor Out-of-Favor Chelsea Midfielder

Serie A top-four hopefuls Lazio are reportedly maintaining constant contact with Chelsea for ex-Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei. According to Calciomercato, Marco Baroni’s men haven’t lost track of the Italian starlet despite intensifying their pursuit of Hellas Verona’s Reda Belahyane.

Under contract with Verona until 2028, Belahyane has emerged as one of the hottest talents in Serie A this season. Despite his young age, the 20-year-old has been one of the protagonists under Paolo Zanetti, making 21 appearances for the Gialloblu.

Belahyane’s rise to stardom has not gone unnoticed. Before Lazio, Milan and Inter had displayed interest in the Franco-Moroccan midfielder. However, the Biancocelesti could soon complete his signing after reportedly finding common ground with Verona.

A year after dashing out €500,000 to sign Belahyane from OGC Nice, Verona could earn a twentyfold return. Lazio will land the youngster on a short-term loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. But they’ve not given up their hope of luring Casadei back to Serie A.

Out of favor at Stamford Bridge, Casadei is open to returning to his homeland to get his faltering career back on track. Lazio could offer him an escape route from West London, yet only if Chelsea agree to a loan deal. Given Casadei’s current status, it shouldn’t be an issue.

Lazio may reconsider their stance and opt for an outright transfer should Manchester City accelerate their rumored interest in Nicolo Rovella. But that’s hardly a realistic scenario.